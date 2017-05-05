Like most child stars, #ArielWinter has spent her formative years on screen and in the public eye. Winter had been working as an actress in commercials and doing voiceover work on Disney Channel when she landed the role of Alex Dunphy on soon-to-be hit ABC series #ModernFamily at the age of 11. Coping with the stress and criticism that come along with being a celebrity is never easy, but to handle that amount of pressure as an adolescent must be especially difficult.

Winter has always been open about her struggles with confidence and body image, including her decision to undergo breast reduction surgery in 2015. Now, at 19 years old, the star is doing well and has gained a reputation for being a major champion of the body positive movement, along with her role model and Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara.

When Winter, Vergara, and the rest of the Mod Fam cast appeared on a Q&A panel recently, the internet trolls raced forth from under their bridges, rushing to criticize the young star for her choice of dress.

Ariel Winter seemed like she dressed for a very different red carpet than her Modern Family cast mates https://t.co/2lien7Wwft pic.twitter.com/RzBzLiAwN7 — Yahoo Celebrity (@YahooCelebrity) May 4, 2017

Winter, who is no stranger to showing some skin, opted for a metallic gold mini dress that bared her shoulders, showed quite a bit of inner boob, and fell well above the archaic "finger-tip-length" standard of measurement on most prom dress codes. In addition to being sexy as hell, the dress was definitely a full-on evening look, while the rest of the cast wore more casual daytime attire.

Truly embodying the spirit of the body positive beauty she has become, Winter had the perfect response to all the shallow haters out there. She screenshot a note she had written and posted it to her Instagram, along with a big thumbs up emoji.

She wrote:

"Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can't people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I know I did. Don't every let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over. :)"

You tell 'em, Ariel. You looked stunning, by the way.

Gorgeous, end of story.

(Source: Ariel Winter via Instagram)