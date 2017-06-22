Ariel Winter rose to fame in her role as the precocious middle sister Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, but over the past year, she has become a fixture in the celebrity news cycle. The actress has been frequently criticized over her attire and her racy Instagram posts — but recently, a tabloid took their criticism to a whole new level by running a story about her relationship with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, and Winter was not having it.

In a recent issue, Star Magazine ran a article stating that #ArielWinter was the “breadwinner” of the relationship, and that she pays Meaden to cook, clean, and perform other household chores. The article also stated that Winter's friends were concerned that she was throwing too much cash his way, and Levi was mooching off of her instead of working.

Once Winter learned about the story, she took to her social media accounts and posted a message to set the record straight about her relationship with her boyfriend.

Ariel Winter Snaps Back At Star Magazine

In the opening line of her post, Winter discredited the tabloid magazine, and chastised them for fabricating a story about her relationship with Levi Meaden:

"Star magazine is OBVISOUSLY a non-reputable source and a trash magazine, but seriously how dare you make up stuff that you have no idea about."

She continued to rail against the publication by stating that she has people that work for her, and Levi is not on that list. Winter continued to validate Meaden’s independence, often capitalizing key words to drive her point home:

"I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person. I would NEVER pay my boyfriend ANY sort of allowance, nor would he EVER accept if I offered”

After Winter defended her boyfriend, she turned her ire back towards Star Magazine, using the hot-button phrase “fake news” to describe their content, and told the outlet to “get your shit together”. Winter finished her rant by stating that her boyfriend has a successful career, and that he has a big project in the works.

It's worth stating that #LeviMeaden does have a successful acting career, and has had returning roles on The 100, The Killing, and Aftermath. Meaden also has several projects in various stages of development, including a role in the upcoming blockbuster sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising.

It’s understandable that Winter was upset with Star Magazine; however, her attacking the publication on social media will probably do very little to discourage further stories. Winter did get ahead of the story before it bounced to other publications, but she probably drew more attention to a false story that likely wouldn’t have gotten much traction in the first place.

On the bright side, Levi Meaden and Ariel Winter are living together happily, and if their new matching tattoos are anything to go by, the two seem to be very happy in the throes of young love.

