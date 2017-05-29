Leonardo DiCaprio might have trodden too far down the Jack Nicholson path for everyone's tastes these days, but locking lips with the A-list actor is still enough to give a married father of two a boner, so he is probably still doing better than most of us plebs.

#ArmieHammer, the aforementioned married father of two, has made the unsurprising admission that furiously frotting Leo like a frisky terrier before making out with the star in 2011's J. Edgar was enough to set his loins ablaze.

Check out the punch up turned passionate pawing session in the clip below to see the magic happen:

The 30-year-old actor made his hilarious #LeonardoDiCaprio confession on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen while also helpfully letting us know that although Leo has breath that could strip paint (the silence tells 1,000 words), his eyes are even more dreamy up close.

So, if you ever wanna get your Django Unchained, Leo's your man, apparently.