Bodybuilder-turned-Terminator-turned-Governor, his life is just as colorful as some of his most outrageous movies roles — but what are Arnold Schwarzenegger's new and upcoming movies in 2017 and beyond?

Having starred in The Expendables 3, Maggie, Terminator Genisys and Aftermath across the past five years alone, when he's not busy working out, or hanging with his kids, Arnie is one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood — and 2017 is no exception.

Let's take a look at work Arnie is up to now and what upcoming movie projects he'll be starring in!

1. Viy 2: Journey To China (2017)

Release Date: 2017 - TBA

Director: Oleg Stepchenko

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Charles Dance, Jackie Chan, Rutger Hauer, Martin Klebba & Christopher Fairbank

Arnie's Role: James Hook

The sequel to 2014's Viy, this Russo-Chinese fantasy movie which is loosely based on Nikolai Gogol's story of the same name follows the adventures of cartographer Jonathan Green (Flemyng) as he goes on a supernatural journey from England to China.

Also known as Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask, this Arnie movie marks Russia's biggest-budget co-production ever so hopes are clearly high for the Viy sequel being a big success and with that A-list lineup, how can it fail...right?

2. Why We're Killing Gunther (2017)

Release Date: 2017 - TBA

Director: Taran Killam

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders & Bobby Moynihan

Arnie's Role: Gunther

Playing the titular character in this action comedy, Gunther (Arnie) is the world's greatest hit man, but his world is about to be turned upside down as a group of wildcard assassins decide to kill him — but their plans are always thwarted as Gunther is always one step ahead!

Why We're Killing Gunther marks Taran Killam's (Saturday Night Live's) directorial debut from a script that he himself wrote. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Taran said of the movie:

"I started writing it about four years ago and then was lucky enough to get the faith and finance of people who believed in me and were willing to put this into production.... It’s pretty silly; I’d liken it to the Christopher Guest mockumentaries, but it’s about assassins and there are a couple of original songs in the movie."

3. Triplets (TBA)

Release Date: TBA

Director: Ivan Reitman

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger , Eddie Murphy & Danny DeVito

Arnie's Role: Julius Benedict

The long awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy classic Twins starring Danny DeVito and Arnie as twins separated at birth has finally been given the green light! In development since 2012 news of the sequel was announced by the original Twins director, Ivan Reitman, during the 20th anniversary of Space Jam on which he was a producer.

So far it seems as though the plot will revolve around the twins discovering, while at their mother's funeral, that they have a third brother who will be played by Eddie Murphy. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Arnie went on to say of the project:

“Eddie Murphy is going to be the third one and so they go, ‘How did that happen? There’s an African American coming in here and all of a sudden he’s our brother."

4. Blanco (TBA)

Release Date: TBA

Director: TBA

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnie's Role: Nathan Brand

Very little is known about this upcoming movie aside from the fact that the movie will focus around a naval officer who is forced to pilot a Narco submarine packed with cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel. Listed as an 'action' movie we can expect Blanco to be heavy on the special effects and not so heavy on the dialogue, like all of Arnie's best movies.

Which of Arnie's upcoming movies are you looking forward to the most?

