With preliminary production of The Expendables 4 underway, it looks like the action film is already in big trouble. The former governor of Californian and '90s bodybuilding icon — Arnold Schwarzenegger — has revealed that he refuses to appear in the sequel without Sylvester Stallone, who is no longer taking part as of last Friday.

The action legend, who played Barney Ross in the franchise and also co-wrote the three movies — withdrew from the fourth installment because he could not find common ground with the new director over certain elements of the film.

'The Expendables' [Credit: Millennium Films/Nu Image]

Addressing the deep rift, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Arnie's actual words were:

"There is no Expendables without Sly. I would never do the movie without him, no."

In the last three movies, Schwarzenegger played the role of Trench Mauser, the estranged, former mercenary teammate of Barney. However, in the interview, the actor revealed that he actually had no idea in what direction #Expendable4 was heading in, saying:

"I have not seen the script; I don’t even know if there is a script, even though they want to shoot in August again, like they usually do."

As it stands though, it seems that even if Stallone was to change his mind and return to the project, Schwarzenegger would still hesitate to take part — this is because he feels that his character remained largely underdeveloped in the previous installment. He said:

"You know, I think the first and second one were terrific. But, the third one, I thought my part was not written well. It was also not playing well in the movie, as far as I was concerned. Maybe other people believed differently. But I didn’t believe that I had any value in the movie. I love the franchise, by the way. I think it’s a spectacular franchise, 'The Expendables.' I think that Sly has good ideas, what he wants to do with it, and I think if they write a really good script [in] which my part is very well-developed, I would do it. If not, then I won’t do it."

Let's just hope the people over at Millennium Films and Nu Image listen up, because quite frankly, with two of their leading stars saying a big fat "nein" to the fourth film, it looks like the entire franchise might just explode into a million tiny pieces.

Is there a future for The Expendables series without Stallone and Schwarzenegger?

'The Expendables' [Credit: Millennium Films/Nu Image]

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)