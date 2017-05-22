The first 2 films in the Terminator franchise, The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, wowed audiences around the world. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines failed to live up to the originals, and it only got worse with Terminator Salvation and Terminator Genisys.

Following the critical panning of the latest film in the franchise, Genisys (which only received 25% on Rotten Tomatoes), it seemed like the 30-year-old franchise was circling the drain. James Cameron created the franchise, and it was one of his first films, and he originally sold the rights for $1, so he could direct The Terminator in 1984.

Luckily, after 30 years, Cameron brought hope back to the franchise, when it was announced that he would be get the rights back to the Terminator franchise in 2019.

Although Cameron is busy doing an ungodly number of Avatar sequels, he would serve as an active producer on the next film when he gets the rights back. #JamesCameron is reportedly eyeing Deadpool director Tim Miller for the project, but fans have been waiting to find out if franchise lead Arnold Schwarznegger would return.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival brought good news for Terminator fans, when Schwarzenegger commented on his role in the upcoming Terminator film.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Star In James Cameron's New Terminator Film

Screen Daily recently caught up with #ArnoldSchwarzenegger at the Cannes Film Festival, and he talked about his future in the Terminator franchise. Schwarzenegger confirmed that he recently met up with James Cameron to discuss the project, and gave fans some news to be excited about:

"It is back. It is moving forward. He [Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise. I will be in the movie"

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s involvement in the next Terminator film is exciting, but when you pair him with Tim Miller and James Cameron, it becomes spectacular news for any Terminator fan.

A Bright Future Of The Terminator Franchise

It’s still too early to know what James Cameron plans to do with the Terminator franchise when he acquires the rights back in 2019, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Cameron decided to make a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

While it may be confusing at first, the X-Men and Jurassic Park franchises have worked their way around sub-par sequels before, and fans are quick to get on board if the film is good. James Cameron’s name being attached to the upcoming Terminator film is extremely exciting, and fans can't wait to see what he will do with the franchise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger being involved in the upcoming film is great, and it’s awesome to hear that James Cameron has good ideas for the franchise. What those ideas are exactly, we will have to wait and see, but Cameron is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, and it’s easy to believe he can bring the franchise back to its former glory.

(Source: Screen Daily)