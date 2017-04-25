#Arrow wrapped up filming for Season 5 this week, and by the looks of things, the cast of Arrow definitely had some fun behind the scenes while filming the season finale. Echo Kellum — who plays Curtis Holt, a.k.a. Mr. Terrific, on the show — has taken to Instagram to post some hilarious behind-the-scenes videos of the Arrow cast trying to "make it sexy", as per Kendrick Lamar's hit song, 'Element'. Join us as we take a look at each of Kellum's hilarious videos.

Willah Holland

Arrow's very own Thea Queen, Willah Holland, was the first one to take on the #MakeItLookSexyChallenge. Willah tried to play it cool and smoke her way through it, 'til the smoke eventually made her cough, and it wasn't at all sexy.

Echo Kellum

Having come up with the Make It Look Sexy Challenge, Echo Kellum wasn't going to stay out of the fun for too long. Kellum was doing just fine, standing in the rain, with a glass in his hand and his back against a tree. But during the slow-mo, he choked on his drink, in possibly the least sexy slo-mo shot we've ever seen.

Paul Edwards

Arrow hair stylist Paul Edwards' attempt at making it look sexy is probably the best of the lot. The first 10-15 seconds of this video show someone with lustrous, dirty blond hair, which had fans thinking that it's probably Stephen Amell with his flashback wig on. After those 10-15 seconds, Paul Edwards starts doing a perfect hair flip, reminding us of every hair product commercial ever. His sultry facial expressions while he's doing the hair flips make it even funnier.

Katrina Law

Katrina Law is back on Arrow as Nyssa Al-Ghul, and Echo Kellum didn't want to leave her out of the Make It Look Sexy Challenge. Katrina Law decided to just be herself, but succeeded in making it look funny.

John Barrowman

John Barrowman turned 50 last month, but being a little older than the rest of the cast didn't stop him from trying to make it look sexy. As you can see in this video, Barrowman is willing to go the distance. John Barrowman's video would probably have been the funniest, if Paul Edwards hadn't stolen the show with his flawless hair flip.

Deathstroke Stunt Double

As Manu Bennet will be reprising his role as Deathstroke in the Season 5 finale, we would have loved to see him take on the challenge. Luckily, Bennet's stunt double put on a pretty good show. We are definitely glad to see at least someone in the Deathstroke suit showing off his moves, even if it's not Manu Bennet.

We can't wait to see what the rest of the cast of Arrow do in their videos — hopefully we'll get to see a clip of Stephen Amell in action, putting even Paul Edwards to shame.