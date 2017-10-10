While all the CW DC TV shows had solid finales, it was Arrow's brilliant Season 5 ender that left fans at the edge of their seats. Episode 23, 'Lian Yu', was a reminder of just how much this Green Arrow series had left to show us. And now, with the bar set so high, Arrow must ensure that its follow-up season is just as jam packed and jaw dropping as Season 5 was. Luckily for us, if Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim's words are any indication, Season 6 will show us a new side to our beloved characters, leaving us shocked to the core.

A Betrayal In The Family

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Marc Guggenheim candidly talked about the new season and the "cabal of villains" that it would bring. But one thing that the Arrow EP might have accidentally let slip is that there may be a betrayal in the ranks of Team Arrow.

"The theme of the season is family, but it’s all the different interpretations of the word family, and it’s about groups and about loyalties, and some of those loyalties are good and some of those loyalties are bad, and some of those people comprising the family are good people and some of them are bad people and some of them are conflicted people."

If you read this closely then you can read that some of these villains will apparently be "compromising the family", which means that some feuds among the team are to be expected. As for who it could be, well, Felicity already turned her back on the team once in favor of Helix, and knowing Felicity it's entirely probable that she will decided to to rectify her wrongs by aligning with the bad guys to take down Helix if she sees fit. Other characters, like Diggle, are likely to go up against Oliver if it means protecting their own family. But if we had to take two characters who are absolute wild cards then it'd have to be Wild Dog (Renee Ramirez) and #BlackCanary (Dinah Drake).

The Dog & The Canary

Despite not starting out on great terms with Oliver, Rene has shown his loyalty to Team Arrow several times. That said, he has a clear weak spot: his daughter. The hot headed vigilante may be one of the toughtest guys on Team Arrow, but his love for his daughter knows no bounds and it's quite possible that the "cabal" of villains will use Rene's daughter to turn him against the team.

Dinah Drake, too, poses a risk to Team Arrow, as EP Wendy Mericle recently told TVLine:

"She’s no longer the newbie on the team, she has a definite point of view — and I can tell you that that point of view and her new swagger is going to have some real consequences for the team down the road. Look out for that in the middle of the season."

While Dinah appears to be one of the coolest characters on the show, she's also the newest, meaning there's much that we don't know about her. Like Oliver, Dinah spent years on a mission of her own, not letting anything stop her. In that time, Dinah hasn't been afraid to use guns, meaning that she certainly has blood on her hands, and while she seemed to have all that under control, the thirst to kill may be harder to control than it appears to us. After all, Oliver suffered from the same problem for years.

Dinah's also used to being a lone wolf, meaning that she may not quite have integrated into Team Arrow as well we thought, and as Mericle noted "her new swagger is going to have some real consequences for the team down the road," which could mean that she may betray the team deliberately, or unwittingly, for something she believes is just.

Betrayal is familiar to Team Arrow as just last season Artemis ended up siding with Prometheus against #GreenArrow and the group. This time, though, the wound will certainly be deeper given how close the team has become — and if there is a major betrayal, this will rock the core of the relationships between our favorite heroes.

What's you take on the EP's comments? Could Wild Dog or Black Canary betray the team? What's your take?

