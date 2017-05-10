Oliver Queen became the rooftop-jumping vigilante we love after a hellish five years traveling around the world. Throughout the course of five seasons, we've experienced that journey alongside him through #Arrow's signature flashback sequences, so we've been able to piece together his backstory. But there's one mystery that's been bugging fans for quite some time.

In the pilot episode, we saw #Deathstroke's mask on the island, hanging from a stick, pierced by an arrow—a trophy of sorts. At the time, we had no idea what that meant. As the series progressed, we learned Slade Wilson's backstory, and how he went from Oliver's friend and trusted ally on Lian-Yu, to one of his greatest enemies in Deathstroke, hellbent on his destruction.

Fortunately, Oliver ultimately managed to beat him (a victory that ultimately wouldn't last, as Wilson returned in Season 2). But there was something that fans noticed: How the guy's mask ended up on Lian-Yu in the first place was never explained.

[Credit: The CW]

So, how exactly did it get there? Did a second Deathstroke come looking for trouble? Was it just Oliver's design choice to decorate his space? Well, we finally have the answer:

Deathstroke's Five-Year Mystery Finally Solved

Arrow's trademark flashback sequences are coming to an end with #ArrowSeason5. CBR has released an exclusive clip from today's new episode, 'Honor Thy Fathers,' which features one of the very last we'll ever see. In it, Deathstroke's tattered mask's backstory is finally revealed:

We see Oliver and his former Russian friend, Anatoly, travel to the island. As they walk through the shore, Oliver spots the mask, grabs it, and explains to Anatoly:

"He was my friend [...] This just washed up on the shore like some kind of sign."

He then takes a branch, places the mask on top and pierces it with an arrow. The curious thing is that our favorite vigilante never actually explains why he's placing the mask that way. Granted, this origin story for Oliver's trophy is not as exciting as some fans hoped it would be. But if we think about it, the mask was found in that state after a fierce battle to the death, so there's a compromise.

Arrow Season 5 is almost at an end, with this week's marking the 21st episode. If you want to know what to expect from tonight's new adventure, take a look at the synopsis:

“'Honor Thy Fathers' CHASE CONTINUES TO TORMENT OLIVER — Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to the mayor’s office and faces one of his most pressing issues yet – the forced release of dozens of violent criminals prosecuted by Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra). Meanwhile, a crate is delivered to Oliver’s office containing a mysterious corpse encased in concrete."

