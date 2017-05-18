The Season 5 finale of #Arrow is coming next week and fans of the shows are unable to contain their excitement. Last night's episode set up a lot of exciting plot points that will occur in the final episode of a season that has surprisingly exceeded expectations.

Let's take a look at what we should expect from the #ArrowSeason5 finale based on the previous episodes that have led up to this epic battle royale.

Team Arrow Vs. Team Prometheus

In the finale, Oliver Queen and Adrian Chase will gather their teams and go at it with one another. However, this is not the Team Arrow with whom we've become familiar. In this week's episode, we saw Prometheus capture each member of Team Arrow and move them to Lian Yu. So Oliver gathered an unlikely team of heroes, villains, and those in between to face Chase's stacked team.

Malcolm Merlyn has agreed to team up with Oliver with the goal of saving Thea, and Oliver's wife, Nyssa al Ghul, will be joining them. Last episode, Merlyn was clearly uncomfortable working alongside the daughter of Ra's al Ghul due to events that occurred in previous seasons. However, Merlyn is very clear that he will do anything to save his daughter, even if it means teaming up with people he doesn't fully trust.

Digger Harkness, a.k.a. Captain Boomerang, will also join forces with the Green Arrow, though it's yet unclear how the former Arrow villain will come into play. However, both The Flash and Arrow have been hinting at a new Suicide Squad appearing next season, so Captain Boomerang's reappearance may not be a coincidence. Last, Slade Wilson himself will finally reappear after a very long hiatus. Deathstroke is a fan-favorite character and fans have been dying to see him back on the show.

[Credit: The CW]

On Prometheus' team is Black Siren, who was recently broken out of A.R.G.U.S. to mess with Quentin and the rest of Team Arrow (she is also very powerful). She's joined by Talia al Ghul and the League of Assassins backing her up. She previously double-crossed Oliver and we can only hope he gets his revenge in the finale. Rounding out Chase's crew is Evelyn Sharp, who also betrayed Team Arrow and may be too far gone to be saved.

That being said, the trailer hinted that some regular Team Arrow members will also join in the fight. As Oliver says, he doesn't care if this is a fair fight or not. In fact, he might even have Roy Harper enter the fray, as well.

This Will Be A More Personal Finale Than We Have Ever Seen Before

William [Credit: The CW]

All four Arrow season finales put S.T.A.R. City in major danger under the threat of the main antagonist for the season. Fortunately, Season 5 will continue to be fresh and unique all the way through to the end. Most of the finale will take place on Lian Yu, making it one of the most personal episodes yet, and certainly the most personal season finale. Oliver and his new team will have to go through hell to save the original team and Oliver's only son.

Prometheus is also set apart from our usual protagonists as he has been a very personal villain all season. Chase's intentions aren't to kill innocent civilians but to break Oliver down for his perceived sins. This season has had the recurring theme of Oliver Queen trying to atone for his sins, both in the flashbacks and in the present, and how he will come to terms with his wrongs will be revealed in the finale.

Given all of this, some key characters will die in the season finale. Nothing gets more personal until a show starts axing off beloved characters. While I cannot confirm who will die and who will survive, I would recommend that all Arrow fans begin to mentally prepare themselves for an emotional conclusion to the fifth season. After it ends, Arrow will never be the same again.