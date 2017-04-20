#Arrow Season 5 has been on a month-long hiatus and will return with Episode 19 next Wednesday. However, Arrow fans now have a reason to be happy this week as the CW just dropped a new trailer for Arrow that gives us a look at things to come for the rest of the season.

Since the trailer covers the remaining five episodes of #ArrowSeason5, it was filled with a lot of moments and you could have easily missed a few. So, let's break down some of the important moments from this trailer:

Welcome Back, Yao Fei!

'Arrow' [Credit: The CW]

#Arrow will be bringing back a character that we haven't seen on the show since Season 1 in an upcoming episode. We hear a voice in the background saying:

"Who better than you knows the truth? That those closest to you are fated to suffer for your sins."

The voice is hard to recognize until we get a look at the person speaking those words and it is Yao Fei. We get a look at Oliver as well when Yao Fei is talking to him. And the by the looks of Oliver's hair, it has to be a flashback scene. However, Yao Fei died in the flashbacks in Season 1. We'll have to wait and watch how the Arrow writers bring him back.

Quentin Lance Meets Black Siren

'Arrow' [Credit: The CW]

Katie Cassidy was recently promoted to series regular for Arrow Season 6 and she'll be playing Earth-2 Laurel Lance, a.k.a. Black Siren. After the death of her character in Season 4, Katie Cassidy has appeared on the show only once since, as Black Siren. However, while going up against Black Siren, Team Arrow decided to keep Quentin in the dark for obvious reasons. Now that we know that Quentin is going to interact with Black Siren, will he be the one to get through to her and make her join Team Arrow and fight for the good side?

Cody Rhodes Returns As Stardust

'Arrow' [Credit: The CW]

The good-natured Amell-Rhodes rivalry made its way from #WWE onto Arrow earlier this season as Rhodes appeared as a character which was original to the show and had the same name as his in-ring character, Stardust. Stephen Amell got the better of Rhodes both at WWE SummerSlam and on Arrow and Cody's back again to take his revenge.

Legion Of Doom No More

'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' [Credit: The CW]

Malcolm Merlyn joined #LegendsOfTomorrow earlier this season and teamed up with Eobard Thawne (a.k.a. Reverse Flash), Damien Darhk, and Leonard Snart (a.k.a. Captain Cold), forming the Legion of Doom. He and the rest of the Legion of Doom went up against the Legends for the entirety of the season. However, after defeating the Legion, the Legends dropped Merlyn off in 2017 and it seems like he's back causing problems on Arrow.

The Al-Ghul Showdown

'Arrow' [Credit: The CW]

Arrow fans were introduced to Ra's Al-Ghul and his younger daughter, Nyssa, in Seasons 3 & 2, respectively. But Ra's elder daughter, Talia Al-Ghul, made her first appearance in Season 5. The trailer gives us a look at Nyssa show up at Talia's den and announce war:

"We have unfinished business, sister."

We can't wait to see the Al-Ghul sisters go up against each other.

Hey, Deathstroke! I'm Glad You Came Back!

'Arrow' [Credit: The CW]

The trailer saved the best part for the last. Right after Diggle mentions that Oliver can't beat Prometheus alone, we get a look at Oliver walking inside the A.R.G.U.S. prison on Lian Yu with Deathstroke's mask on his hand as we get to hear Manu Bennet's voice on Arrow after such a long time:

"Hey, kid! I'm glad you came back!"

We don't actually get to see #ManuBennet's face. It leaves us wondering whether he'll actually appear in the flesh or whether it's just a voice-over deal.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how good was this trailer? Let us know in the comments section down below.