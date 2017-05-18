#Arrow has significantly improved itself this season after two disappointing ones in a row. We're preparing ourselves for an intense Season 5 finale which will change the direction of the show for Season 6 and beyond. Even though the series has been amazing in terms of quality this past year, that might not be enough to save it from getting into trouble.

The CW's Fall Schedule Moves 'Arrow' To A New Night For The First Time Ever

The CW has just released its fall schedule and while everything looks normal for the channel's #DC properties, including #TheFlash and #LegendsOfTomorrow, Arrow has been moved to a new night and time slot for the first time ever. The superhero TV series has been airing on Wednesday nights at 8 P.M. since the show debuted in 2012. Now, it looks like the fresh new show, #Riverdale, has taken its spot and Arrow has been moved to Thursday nights at 9 P.M. Lastly, #BlackLightning is missing because it will premiere in the winter just like Legends of Tomorrow did back in 2016.

Here is The CW's complete schedule for the fall season:

MONDAY

8-9 P.M. — Supergirl

9-10 P.M. — Valor

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Flash

9-10 P.M. — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Riverdale (New Night)

9-10 P.M. — Dynasty

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Supernatural

9-10 P.M. — Arrow (New Night)

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (New Time)

9-10 P.M. — Jane the Virgin (New Night)

I've been waiting 5 years to be behind Jensen & Jared.https://t.co/9sNoXmL6N0 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 18, 2017

#StephenAmell took a comical approach when reacting to Arrow's time change. Considering the actor is very active on social media, we could expect Amell to come out with an answer to this switch in a couple of days, reassuring fans that Arrow isn't in trouble. But is it?

Does This Mean 'Arrow' Is In Trouble?

There are plenty of reasons why #TheCW would want to move Arrow to Thursday nights at a later time. The most obvious reason would be the show's massive drop in ratings despite this being one of the best seasons. The Season 5 premiere had 1.87 million viewers tune in, a series low, and the second episode rose to 1.94 million viewers. However, the series' 100th episode, which was the second part of a crossover, brought in a stunning 3.55 million viewers live. It all went down from there as the show failed to hit 2 million views. We can only hope that the season finale, which is bringing back multiple fan-favorite characters, will do well.

It's also possible they could be moving Arrow because they didn't plan on the series to exceed five seasons. I can confidently proclaim that if this season wasn't as great as it was, we wouldn't be getting a sixth season. The producers always planned on the show lasting five seasons, but now, the show will most likely receive a couple more. #ArrowSeason6 will be airing opposite NBC's This Is Us, but the audiences are very different from each other so there shouldn't be much competition.

On the positive side of the spectrum, this could actually be a really great thing. The producers have hinted at a major change for the show, but maybe they are pushing the time back because the show will become darker or more violent, similar to what ABC did with #AgentsofSHIELD's bump to a later time slot this season. The more gruesome shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones air later at night because they are attracting a more mature audience; maybe this is the case for Arrow?