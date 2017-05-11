Arrow #Season5 is almost coming to an end — and what a season it has been. The most recent episode, 'Honor Thy Father', was a turning point for Oliver Queen in many different ways. He delved deep into exactly what kind of man his father was, and after going through a lot of pain, he decided he couldn't live with his past dragging him down. What does that translate to?

The answer: A much more confident mayor, which opens up an exciting future path for Oliver in Arrow Season 6 and beyond. And thanks to a new piece of information, we have an idea of what to expect from his next step in his journey.

Oliver Queen's New Challenges For Season 6

It was previously announced that Rick Gonzalez' Rene Ramirez (a.k.a. Wildog) will be a series regular for Season 6. With two butt-kicking vigilantes now in the mayor's office (the other, of course, one being Oliver), #Arrow showrunner Wendy Mericle was asked by ComicBook.com how the in-story explanation behind the characters' constant wounds and tardiness would be handled:

“The mayor’s office has gotten really good at covering up all that stuff, but it’s a good question.

Springing off of that, Mericle revealed the challenge our favorite Robin-Hood wannabe will be facing in the upcoming season: handling his dual identity as both Mayor and vigilante.

"I think we’ll be able to find story ways to skirt past that, but it highlights what’s going to be a central question for season 6, which is, how can he do both? We’ve played with that in the past in different ways before, but I think that the success of what he’s done in the mayor’s office and his ability to have impact is going to raise those stakes to a different level and hopefully create some great stories.”

It's exciting to have an idea of where the character will go in Arrow's next chapter, and this piece of information highlights something very important for the show...

Arrow Is Going Back To The Classic Superhero Roots

Development roots, to be exact. One of the most exciting things about classic superhero stories is seeing our protagonists leading a double-life, either as photographers, reporters, billionaires or scientists by day, and crime-fighting, rooftop-jumping badasses by night. So far, Arrow has been lacking this dynamic. Yes, Season 1 dealt with it somewhat, but as the show progressed, it veered further and further away from showing us a hero dealing with his dual identity.

Having Season 6 focus on Oliver trying to balance his duties as Star City's star vigilante while also being a competent mayor could make for some really compelling storytelling. But most importantly, it would give #StephenAmell's Oliver Queen the chance to have that classic superhero essence.

Not only would he have to make sure he's pulling off both responsibilities well, he'd also have to make sure to have clever excuses ready to explain his many bruises, scars and Russian mob loyalty tattoos. I don't know about you, but I'd love to see that.

Arrow has been fantastic so far. And with this possibility on the table for Season 6, the show's future looks incredibly exciting. Because after all, aside from a main antagonist, a series needs to stand on its own through its narrative.

(Source: Comicbook.com)