Arrow Season 5 ended on an ultimate and ironic cliffhanger. Oliver finally freed himself from the shackles of the island and was forced to watch as everyone he loved was trapped there as it exploded. We don't know yet who lives and who dies, only that the explosion will presumably mean Season 6 opens to a very different landscape. Here are five things we are likely to see in the next season.

1. Victims And Survivors From The Island

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

We already basically know that there will be death and survival for those trapped on the island. Some fans think the show is becoming too crowded and shoehorning in characters throughout the season may be too difficult. Personally, I think that Samantha is a goner, because I don't think they would put so much focus on Oliver's son unless he was set to look after him from now on. Also, it is possible that somebody like Thea, who hasn't appeared a lot recently, could disappear to rid Oliver of any family except his son.

2. Oliver As A Dad

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Leading on from my earlier point, I really think that a brave new dynamic for the show in the fifth season was Oliver as Mayor. An even braver idea would be to make William a big part of Arrow, having Oliver looking after and bond with him, even as he tries to juggle being the Mayor and the Green Arrow. Will we see all of these things happen in the next season? I think it can be done, and could be excellent if they do it all right.

3. A Darker Tone

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

If there really are to be a lot of deaths on the island, then at least the season could open on an extremely dark note. I think that we could see less of the light and fun team. That sort of thing naturally makes a show more serious. Of course, #Arrow can still have some fun, but I think we're bound to see a dark sixth season.

4. Some New Team Dynamics

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

With less team members, possible new or more prominent additions, and the aftermath of the those who perish on the island, we're bound to see a different team in Arrow's sixth season. The recruits of Season 5 must take on a bigger role if Oliver acts as both Mayor and a single parent while also dealing with the deaths of his loved ones and possibly helping Slade Wilson locate his son. In any case, Dinah will come into her own as the new Black Canary (I'm fairly sure she won't die) and hopefully Renee will survive and reunite with his daughter.

5. Less Flashbacks

'Arrow' [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Sorry to fans who hate the flashbacks in Arrow, but they're not quite as over. With Oliver escaping the island in the season finale it looks like we will still see the occasional flashback. And why not? It could be used more as a storytelling tool instead of the tired format the show has exhausted over the seasons. Rest assured though, they're not going anywhere just yet.

That's all we know just for now, but expect to see the first Season 6 trailer and new information at SDCC. Until then, enjoy the final scenes from Season 5 of Arrow below:

How do you think Season 6 of Arrow will kick off?