The fifth season of Arrow saw a return to form for the beloved superhero series. But it capped off its epic comeback with the most jaw-dropping season finale in the show's history, which saw Lian Yu explode with all of Team Arrow still on it.

It was a shocking episode that left us all with many questions, most importantly regarding the future of virtually ever cast member on the show. While previous announcements have ensured that we know actors Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez and Manu Bennett will be returning, we still don't know much about the rest of the cast's fate. Thus, it's understandable that fans are jumping at the chance to see any footage of the upcoming season in order to figure out if their favorite #superheroes still alive.

While both trailers have been notoriously light on new footage, they do confirm that the villainous Black Siren, newcomer Dinah Drake and Big-Bad-turned-ally Deathstroke all survived the island blast. But aside from that, we don't actually know much about the plot of the new season.

However, The CW have released brand new photos of the upcoming Season 6 premiere, appropriately titled "Fallout," and they shed some light on what we can expect from the episode.

Black Siren Starts A War With Team Arrow

Black Siren invades the Arrow-cave. [Credit: The CW]

The Season 6 premiere of Arrow will mark the return of Katie Cassidy to the show as a series regular. The actress portrayed Laurel Lance/Black Canary for the first four seasons, until she was unjustly killed off. But after fan outcry, it was announced that she would return full-time as Black Siren — Laurel's evil Earth-2 doppelgänger.

Siren initially debuted on The Flash before she showed up in Star City and got acquainted with her doppelgänger's friends and family. But after returning in the final two episodes of Arrow Season 5, she is back on our #TV screens for good this season. And it appears that she's moving up in the underworld.

Having been a chief lieutenant for Flash Big Bad Zoom and Arrow Big Bad Prometheus, she's now a force to be reckoned with all on her own. In fact, she even hires her own henchmen (one of which we met in the Comic-Con trailer) and starts an all out war on Team Arrow by invading the Bunker/Arrow-cave.

Black Siren makes her presence felt in Team Arrow's headquarters. [Credit: The CW]

Last season, Oliver hoped that there was still good left in Black Siren, and hoped that he could set her on a path that would make his Laurel proud. However with her invasion of Team Arrow's headquarters, it appears that she's more determined than ever to prove that she isn't like the beloved Black Canary.

But based on the photos, it appears that one person who may have an issue with Black Siren's invasion is new Black Canary, Dinah Drake (who took up the mantle last season).

Canary-off: Black Siren faces off with Dinah Drake. [Credit: The CW]

The two formidable women had a showdown on Lian Yu in the season finale, in which they unleashed their own Canary Cries on each other, with Black Siren emerging victorious. But judging from the Season 6 photos, it looks like we're about to have another Canary-off between the two badass ladies.

Raisa Has Returned — But Why?

The "Fallout" photos also gave us the first look at the surprising return of a character we haven't seen since Season 1: Raisa — the former housekeeper of the Queen Mansion. But that return may suggest that a tragedy really did occur on Lian Yu.

Raisa is back to look after William. [Credit: The CW]

After the Comic-Con trailer was released, we knew that we were going to be seeing a lot more of Oliver's son, William. However, the return of Raisa suggests that she will be looking after him while his father is busy being Mayor by day and Green Arrow by night.

But this development could signal bad news for Samantha — William's mother, who was on Lian Yu with Team Arrow, and can clearly be seen running towards the danger in the trailer. Thus, the question we must be asking is: Did Oliver reach out to Raisa to help him raise William after Samantha's death?

Does this mean that Samantha didn't make it off Lian Yu alive? [Credit: The CW]

No matter what happens, it's good to see Raisa again. Actress Kathleen Gati portrayed the character in the pilot episode, but the character was mysteriously absent for the rest of the show. While Gati has been busy starring on General Hospital and in Fear The Walking Dead: Fight 462, it's great to see her back on Arrow.

Reunited: Oliver and Raisa. [Credit: The CW]

With the Season 6 premiere of Arrow right around the corner, these brand new photos are indeed quite insightful. While they do allow the show to maintain the sense of mystery surrounding the cliffhanger, they highlight that the premiere will be full of its own compelling moments too. It's good to know that Black Siren will have an integral role this season, giving Katie Cassidy a well-deserved chance to shine in her new role. Moreover, the return of Raisa raises some huge questions about Samantha's well-being.

On that note, Samantha isn't the only character we have to worry about, as regulars like Thea, Diggle and Felicity (who have been absent from all Season 6 material thus far) aren't present in any of the photos, allowing their fates to remain a mystery.

But after a great outing last year, it seems like Arrow is intent on continuing its run of success with a strong season opener. Let's hope it succeeds!

(Sources: The CW, TVLine)