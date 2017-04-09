Arrow Season 5 has introduced one of the best villains of the entire series, Prometheus. Not only is Adrian Chase a skilled warrior, but he is also a tactical genius. Adrian Chase’s vendetta against Oliver Queen runs deep, and we have yet to see his full plan come to fruition. However, what we do know is that Oliver will have a tough time defeating Prometheus, and he is going to need all the help he can get.

#OliverQueen will undoubtedly be supported by Team Arrow (perhaps without Felicity if she sides with Helix), but that may not be enough to defeat #Prometheus and Talia Al Ghul. Since Barry, Kara, and the Legends are busy with their own problems, Oliver may have to enlist the help of someone else. #Arrow EP Wendy Mericle recently confirmed that Oliver will be receiving help in the final fight against Prometheus, but it will be from a very unlikely ally.

Oliver Queen Gets By With A Little Help From An Unlikely Friend

Recently Entertainment Weekly caught up with Arrow EP Wendy Mericle, and asked her if she could share any information about the upcoming Arrow Season 5 finale. Surprisingly, Mericle revealed a tiny spoiler from the finale, and it raises more questions than it answers:

“The alliances are going to be very surprising, you’re not going to believe who Oliver is working with to defeat Prometheus. It’s going to be really emotional. It’s going to be all about Oliver’s family, but not the family we’re thinking of right now. It’s going to end in a giant explosion, but not where we think it’s going to end, and the emotional punch is going to be bigger than the actual physical part of the bombs going off.”

We already know that Oliver is struggling to defeat Prometheus on his own, so it makes sense that he would enlist help, but it's the possible identity of this ally which remains most intriguing. Mericle usually chooses her words very carefully, and that makes her use of the word “unlikely” even more puzzling.

We can probably rule out past members of Team Arrow such as Roy Harper, or Sara Lance; so, who could this unlikely ally be? Chances are that it’s someone who Oliver once called an enemy, and would be the last person we think would ever come to his aid.

Could We See The Return Of Deathstroke?

When positing this idea, I thought to myself: “Is the return of #Deathstroke possible, or do I just really want him to return to Arrow?”. Sure, Slade Wilson would be a very unlikely ally for Oliver, but why would Deathstroke ever come back to help the Green Arrow after what happened in Season 2? That question is a little premature to answer completely, but could tie into something else Mericle revealed regarding Oliver’s family.

Mericle said that this alliance would be about family, but not the family we’re thinking of. Now that could easily be a reference to Oliver's brothers in the Bratva, but he already enlisted their help this season, making it hardly surprising if they helped him again – even if it is a bit unlikely. Instead, Mericle’s mention of family brought me back to something Slade Wlison said to Oliver in Arrow Season 2 Episode 15:

You know when we first tried to get off this island it was as strangers; but now it's as brothers.

The theme of family was a big reason why #SladeWilson held such hatred for Oliver after he was driven mad by the Mirakuru drug. Slade felt that Oliver was his family, a brother that he could trust with his life — but he felt betrayed by Oliver, and became one of his greatest enemies. For better or worse, Oliver and Slade both considered each other family at one point, which means that Deathstroke could still harbor love for Queen deep down.

Slade and Oliver's brotherhood is a small detail that people forgot, but when you combine it with how Mericle phrased her words, it makes sense that Oliver could team-up with Deathstroke again to defeat Prometheus. This would also tie into Oliver’s legacy, which has been the main theme of Arrow Season 5.

Could We See Black Siren Join Team Arrow In The Finale?

Out of all the unlikely allies that could help Oliver to defeat Prometheus, Black Siren is the most probable. First introduced on The Flash, Black Siren is the Earth-2 counterpart of Laurel Lance, and once worked as Zoom's lieutenant. Team Flash imprisoned #BlackSiren in the pipeline after they defeated her, but Prometheus set her free, using Lance's super-powered counterpart in his plot against Oliver. We last saw Black Siren in Arrow Season 5 Episode 10, and she didn’t seem particularly willing to help Team Arrow, but that is likely to change in the future.

Black Siren is the most obvious candidate here, as we already know for certain that Katie Cassidy is returning to Arrow Season 6 to play Black Siren. Sure, Lance could be kept around as a villain, but it’s more likely that we will see a redemption arc for Earth-2 Laurel fairly soon – much like Mick Rory and Leonard Snart on Legends of Tomorrow.

Black Siren's role as the unlikely ally also fits into Mericle’s comments about the new alliance revolving around family, since Oliver has always held Laurel close to his heart. It would also be an extremely emotional moment for Oliver, having Laurel Lance fighting beside him, regardless of whether she’s from his Earth or not.

We won’t know who Oliver teams up with to defeat Prometheus until the Season 5 finale, but the return of Slade Wilson or Black Siren would certainly be the cherry on top for an amazing season of Arrow. We’ve seen Oliver face his biggest challenge yet, and we can’t wait to see how it is resolved. Make sure you catch Arrow when it returns from hiatus on April 26, 2017 on The CW.

