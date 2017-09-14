Among the many young adult books that are begging to be adapted for the big screen, Eoin Colfer's Artemis Fowl series has surely been waiting the most patiently. There have been rumors and talk of an adaptation since the first novel was released in 2001, but 16 years later it actually seems as though it will finally go ahead!

After Miramax Films first purchased the film rights back in 2001, and a screenplay was said to have been finalized in 2003, the adaptation sat in development hell for years. It wasn't until #Disney took over the film in 2013 that real progress started, and in September 2015 Kenneth Branagh (Cinderella, Thor) signed on as director. And now, finally, Disney have not only announced a 2019 release date, but also started the search for our the young genius himself, Artemis Fowl.

Planned to cover the events of the first two Artemis Fowl novels (Artemis Fowl and Artemis Fowl: The Arctic Incident), Disney have set an August 9, 2019 release date for the film after readjusting their upcoming release calendar earlier this week. It also looks like the movie will be 3D, adding another layer (well, dimension) of awesome to this wild tale.

But the release date isn't the only exciting piece of information, with fans over on Artemis Fowl Confidential — the world's number 1 Artemis Fowl site — posting a casting call seeking out an actor aged between nine and 13 to play Artemis:

The casting call gives a description of Artemis, stating:

At first glance, Artemis could be mistaken for a rather ordinary child with little athletic ability, but his eyes reveal a flickering of intelligence. Inquisitive and possessing both academic and emotional intelligence, he is highly perceptive and good at reading people. Most importantly, Artemis is warm-hearted and has a great sense of humour, he has fun in whatever situation he is in and loves life.

It also advises any interested actors to submit a recent photo, their age and height in order to be considered for upcoming auditions:

Applications must be submitted by parent or legal guardian. We will be holding auditions in: Galway on 29 & 30 September, Dublin on 1 October, Cork on 14 October If you would like to be considered, please send a recent photo, your age and heigh by Monday 18th September to Emily at [email protected]

Young Irish Male Wanted for Disneys ARTEMIS FOWL https://t.co/U7gGBRVoI2 pic.twitter.com/DAbjIKZVaF — Movies.ie Film Site (@movies_ie) September 11, 2017

The sci-fi fantasy film will follow 12-year-old criminal genius, Artemis Fowl as he kidnaps a fairy in order to demand an enormous ransom with the help of his bodyguard and his sister, Domovoi and Juliet Butler. But, after Artemis kidnaps Captain Holly Short of the Lower Elements Police, A rescue mission is launched by her fellow fairies in the police team and chaos of a supernatural nature ensues.

Artemis Fowl will be released on August 9, 2019.

Are you excited for the upcoming Artemis Fowl movie? Who do you want to be in the cast? Tell me in the comments below!