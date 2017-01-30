Excitement for the brand new live-action Beauty and the Beast has been rapidly building recently, with the release of trailers, TV spots, posters and toys all indicating that this film is another #Disney must-see.

However, after a Belle doll went on sale earlier in the month, it didn't take long before shoppers were noticing that the doll didn't so much resembled #BeautyAndTheBeast actress #EmmaWatson, as it did Justin Bieber in a wig.

Naturally Twitter had a field day with the strange looking doll, with Emma Watson fans both amused and terrified. But now artist Noel Cruz has taken it upon himself to correct the manufacturers error, and has repainted the doll to, ya know, actually resemble Emma Watson.

The finished product is an amazing work of art, and even more unbelievable is the fact that it was all achieved only using paint, and, of course, raw talent.

I mean just check out the before and after:

Not only did Cruz totally rework the dolls face, but he also found a replacement body to give Bella a more elegant look:

Cruz is no amateur when it comes to repainting dolls to match their celebrity or character counterpart. A quick look at his Instagram account shows repaints including Selena, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Star Wars royalty Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, Audrey Hepburn and many, many more.

Cruz's version of the Belle doll ultimately ended up on Ebay, and according to the listing was sold for an enormous $3,400! Now that's some Beauty and the Beast fan!

Beauty and the Beast will be released on March 17

Source: Ebay