Season 7 of Game of Thrones is officially underway, and started it off with a bang. From surprise cameos, to mysterious foreshadowing and Daenerys' homecoming, the episode, titled "Dragonstone," was full of good stuff.

But aside from all of that, a big moment that some might have missed came during the teaser for next week's episode. The teaser is very short, with quick little clips of what's to come next week, but take a look and try and see what has fans going crazy:

In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, we may have just seen a character that has been MIA since Season 1. Amidst all of the chaos, a little clip flashes by of Arya being confronted by a wolf:

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

However, this is no ordinary wolf. In fact, it's a direwolf. More specifically, it's Arya's direwolf, Nymeria. For those who don't remember, Nymeria was last seen in Season 1, Episode 2, when Arya forced her to run off after she attacked Joffrey.

Something important to note is that because we haven't seen Nymeria for so long, we don't really know what she looks like now. However based on what she used to look like, along with the wolf seen in the trailer, it seems likely that it is in fact Nymeria.

For those who haven't read the A Song Of Ice and Fire saga, Nymeria actually plays a massive role in the books, and is involved in one of the biggest storylines yet to make its way to the small screen. In fact, she's never with Arya, but she is the one who finds the corpse of Catelyn Stark and brings her to the Brotherhood Without Banners. From there, the Brotherhood turn her into Lady Stoneheart, a zombified version of the character who is out for revenge.

We've seen showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss slightly change up the story for the TV series compared to what it is in the books, and because of this it could be entirely possible that it will be Arya who encounters Lady Stoneheart, rather than Brienne of Tarth, whom it was in the novels.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Even if that isn't the case, if it truly is Nymeria in the Episode 2 trailer, there are two options as to what could happen next. Nymeria and Arya could recognize each other and continue on their journey together, or Arya will be seen as Nymeria's next meal. The former is obviously more likely, and given that Arya mentioned she's on her way to kill the queen, the two could be a formidable pair. If Arya had a direwolf by her side — the same direwolf that she was forced to abandon due to the queen — then it would be extremely hard to stop her from accomplishing her goal.

But regardless, one of the great things about the show now being ahead of the novels is that we get reunions that not even those who have read the books could've seen coming. And given that this unexpected storyline will likely take place in Episode 2, then the remainder of Season 7 is set to be the biggest and most surprising season yet!

Game of Thrones Episode 2, "Stormborn" will premiere Sunday, July 23 at 8:00 pm CST.

Do you think Nymeria and Arya will reunite in Episode 2? Let me know in the comments below.