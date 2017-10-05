Just last week I spoke with a few members of the Ash vs Evil Dead cast at Walker Stalker Con Philadelphia about the release of the new season. Dana DeLorenzo (Kelly) and Ray Santiago (Pablo) were both confident that a release date would be announced ahead of their New York Comic Con panel, and they were right. Starz has officially announced that Ash vs Evil Dead returns for its upcoming third season on February 25th, and evil is about to get schooled.

Late last season we saw our favorite anti-hero, Ash Williams (#BruceCampbell), travel back in time to stop his younger self from finding the Necronomicon at the infamous cabin. As always, things didn't go exactly as planned. Ash, Kelly, and Ruby (Lucy Lawless) were attacked by the Kandarian Demon and some possessed trees. By the end of second season, Ash finally got his showdown with Baal and sending him back to the dead. Present day Ruby was killed, but an alternate Ruby is back and already wreaking havoc.

Now the Ghost Beaters find themselves back in Elk Grove, Michigan for their next adventure. Trusty sidekicks Pablo and Kelly, led by chainsaw-wielding Ash, will once again be slaying Deadites and saving the world from evil. Along with the hint of a school-based setting, #Starz released an official synopsis ahead of the third season:

“The third season finds Ash’s status in Elk Grove, Michigan has changed from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. Blood is thicker than water in the battle of good vs Evil Dead!”

Ash vs Evil Dead Season 3 continues as the sequel to the beloved Evil Dead trilogy with Bruce Campbell reprising his role of Ash Williams. The series is helmed by series filmmakers Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, who serve as executive producers alongside Campbell, Ivan Raimi, and Rick Jacobson. The half-hour comedy is revered for its insane amount of gore, wild storylines, and callbacks to the original #horror trilogy.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Ash will discover his long lost daughter Brandy Barr (Arielle Carver-O’Neill), so expect that to play heavily into this season's narrative. Could she possibly be Kelly's new friend? Time will tell, but it is certainly exciting to hear news regarding the gore-filled comedy since Starz remained silent for so long. Fans were starting to get worried, considering the series' usual October release has been growing near without any indication of a premiere date. Here's hoping fans also get a trailer during the #NYCC2017 panel.

Ash vs Evil Dead returns to Starz on February 25, 2018!

