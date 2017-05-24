It's been 12 years since High School Musical was released. Without a doubt, two of the most memorable characters in the franchise were Sharpay and Ryan Evans, played by #AshleyTisdale and #LucasGrabeel, respectively. A long time's passed since we've seen the quirky sibling duo together, but that's changed.

Ashley Tisdale recently posted a mini HSM cast reunion when she uploaded a video of herself and #VanessaHudgens singing Elle King's "Ex's and Oh's." Now the actress is stepping up her game by reuniting Sharpay and Ryan. In a new episode of her Music Sessions YouTube series, Tisdale reunited with Grabeel to sing the classic High School Musical song, "What I've Been Looking For."

In the film, there are two versions of the song. An upbeat, more pop-oriented one performed by the Evans siblings, and a slower version, performed by Zac Efron and Hudgens. This time, the duo sang a version created by Grabeel. Check it out:

Oh, the feels. As they revealed, Grabeel started to learn the song on piano and decided to come up with his own version. After he was done with it, he was so excited that he texted the entire HSM cast to check it out, and Tisdale brought him onto her show to play it for their fans.

Before the song began, they admitted a surprising revelation: They hated each other while filming #HighSchoolMusical. According to Tisdale, she was a lot like Sharpay at the beginning of the franchise, and so Grabeel and her didn't click. Fortunately, their animosity ended when they got to know each other. As the actor explained:

"Mr. Rogers had a great quote that said, 'You can learn to love anyone if you hear their story.' And I think that's what it took. We just needed to live some life and go through some experiences together, and learn where both of us came from and then, you know, it happened."

Honestly, there's one minor gripe I have about this awesome, nostalgic video: They did not do their trademark, eyebrow-raising warmup exercises.

If you're curious to see what the actors are up to after their HSM days, Grabeel is currently lending his voice to a number of animated series, and will be playing the role of Laurie in an upcoming adaptation of Little Women. As for Tisdale, she's starring as Cinderella in #Charming, an animated film about Cinderella, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty discovering they're all engaged to the same Prince Charming. The film is set to be released in 2018.

I may be spoiled, but now I want to see these types of musical reunions with the rest of the cast. It would be particularly awesome to see Tisdale reunite with #ZacEfron for a duet.

What did you think of their performance? Did it bring you back memories? Let me know in the comments!