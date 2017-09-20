The eighth Star Wars installment, The Last Jedi, may be a few months away from release, but that's not the only reason why the popular space opera made its way to headlines in the past few weeks. Recently, Star Wars hit some major roadblocks when the directors of the next two installments were fired, leaving the projects in temporary turmoil and making fans concerned for the series' future. However, if the latest Star Wars news is to be believed, the production for Star Wars Episode IX has recovered and is now getting ready to film early next year.

Star Wars: Episode IX Gets Back To Work

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' [Credit: [Credit: Disney Studios/Lucasfilm]

As reported by Movie Casting Call, the upcoming #StarWarsEpisodeIX has reportedly began casting, holding auditions for multiple roles. The website shared some guidelines for aspiring actors to follow, with calls for extras in speaking and non-speaking roles, as well as job openings for those who want to work behind the scenes. The site even revealed that shooting is set to begin in January, refuting earlier reports and rumors that Episode IX would start shooting on a later date.

The rumored delays came after the sequel to #TheLastJedi lost its director, Colin Trevorrow. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney repeatedly rejected the Jurassic World director's treatments for the new Star Wars trilogy's finale. To fix this, Disney ultimately brought in #TheForceAwakens director J.J. Abrams to replace Trevorrow.

The script is currently being rewritten by both Abrams and Justice League screenwriter Chris Terrio. However, the finale's release was pushed back to December 2019 from its original May 2019 debut.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' [Credit: Disney Studios/Lucasfilm]

Before this, the stand-alone #HanSolo feature faced similar problems when its original directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord (and editor Chris Dickens) were fired due to creative differences, despite having filmed the majority of the upcoming prequel's scenes. Ron Howard (The Da Vinci Code) was brought in to finish the film, but perhaps the most concerning detail is the fact that Disney hired an acting coach for the movie's star, #AldenEhrenreich (a common practice in Hollywood, but one that's usually implemented much earlier into production).

Disagreements between directors and producers and last minute changes are nothing new in filmmaking, but Star Wars has had some of the most high profile incidents in recent memory. As Disney is also responsible for producing the imperfect but otherwise cohesive Marvel Cinematic Universe, the way it's been handling Star Wars came as a shock to fans – although it should be noted that both releases have been widely popular upon release.

Now that casting calls and rewrites have begun, #Disney can finally deliver a satisfying finale while keeping the influential science fiction series alive for years to come.

[Source: Comicbook.com]