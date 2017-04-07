He's a beloved movie icon for his work in the Austin Powers movies, but things have been tough for star Verne Troyer recently. Verne made a splash as Dr Evil's sidekick Mini-Me in such scenes as the following musical number from Goldmember.

Verne Troyer posted a message to Instagram to let fans know that he's been struggling with alcohol addiction and is off to rehab to address his issues directly:

"I've been hearing from some concerned fans, so I'd like to address a very personal situation. As you know, I've battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it's not always been an easy fight, I'm willing to continue my fight day by day. I've been receiving treatment for the last week and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment center later this week to continue to get the help that I need. I want to thank everyone that's reached out with their messages of support, it truly means the world to me. With your support, I got this."

Good luck with your recovery, Verne. Your fans are all rooting for you.