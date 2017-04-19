Thought Avatar 2 wasn't going to begin production until the fall? Think again! Zoe Saldana — otherwise known as the fierce Na'Vi huntress Neytiri — has officially announced that the much-anticipated sequel to James Cameron's 2009 epic film will begin production this summer.

Saldana's co-star Sigourney Weaver recently stated a fall film schedule, which is slightly later than the new, official filming date. Considering Cameron's ongoing delays to both the production and release schedule, the sooner the better.

Avatar [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Don't get too far ahead of yourself just yet. While the new official production date for Avatar 2 is exciting, filming still hasn't begun. Saldana told Screen Rant that she was expecting a rather hefty shooting schedule:

"We haven’t shot it yet. Anything I can tell you about Avatar 2, 3, 4, 5? We’re going to start this summer. Late summer, and it’s probably going to go all the way until early next year shooting, and I’m really excited about it."

Of course, there's going to be plenty of post-production work involved for what is sure to be quite the visual feast. Cameron had previously estimated a 2018 release for Avatar 2, but only last month dismissed that deadline as "not happening." Saldana's filming date announcement suggests #Avatar2 will most likely be released in 2019.

What's With The Delays?

Avatar [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

It seems like we've been waiting forever for this sequel, but Cameron apparently had a good reason for scratching that expected 2018 release date. As Saldana stated, Cameron isn't just working on Avatar 2 but an additional three sequels. Now that's ambitious.

Not to mention Cameron's other, equally epic Avatar project: Disney World's Pandora expansion. Boasting a surreal landscape of floating mountains and alien flora, as well as ultra-realistic and creepy-as-hell Na'Vi animatronics, Cameron's immersive theme park experience may just be even more highly anticipated than his endless Avatar sequels.

Are you still excited about the release of Avatar 2?

Avatar [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

(Source: Screen Rant)