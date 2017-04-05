Now, here's the thing. #JamesCameron's #Avatar may have smashed a whole lot of box office records (many of which it still has a hold of), but for whatever reason, that success hasn't translated into the cultural ubiquity that many expected. Sure, you'll see a Na'vi or two at conventions, and many fans will still happily revisit the movie every now and then, but the level of nerdy obsession that the likes of Star Wars and Star Trek have accrued has remained elusive.

In other words? People still really like Avatar, but they don't necessarily love it. And yet, moderate cultural indifference isn't the sort of thing that has ever stopped James Cameron — or, indeed, Hollywood in general — from making sequels to pretty much anything. And, as a result:

'Avatar 2' Will Start Filming In The Fall, Apparently

That, at least, is what star #SigourneyWeaver recently suggested to THR, revealing that:

"We’re starting! We’re starting training, and we’re starting — hmm, I probably can’t say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall."

Which, with the film having been repeatedly delayed, is distinctly good news for anyone who actually has been obsessing over #Avatar2's arrival, especially after Cameron recently confirmed that the movie wouldn't be making its scheduled December 2018 release date after all.

The even better news, though? According to Weaver, the sequel (and its many, many follow-ups) are set to be "amazing":

"I’m telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I’m not worried about [disappointing fans] at all... Am I worried about how we’re going to bring them to life? Yes, because they’re so ambitious. They’re so worth it. They're well worth waiting for. I’m not worried about that at all. We’re trying to get it done as quickly as possible."

Which is, y'know, nice to hear. Whether Weaver will still be that enthusiastic by the time the already planned Avatar 5 rolls around, of course, very much remains to be seen.

(Sources: THR)