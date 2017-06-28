Whether you like it or not, James Cameron's 2009 epic Avatar was revolutionary in the evolution of 3D and name-brand recognition. It was a marvel that pushed the boundaries of motion capture, visual effects and the modern blockbuster. Though the 3D medium has fallen out of favor domestically, international audiences still rely heavily on 3D films. For example over 97 percent of those who saw The Last Knight in China experienced the film in 3D. Arguably, the popularity of 3D has never been higher. With IMAX format becoming more popular, many studios are putting more effort into their 3D blockbusters.

James Cameron, whose Terminator sequel will be re-released in the third dimension this summer, has dreamed of literally changing the way audiences see 3D. Working on the stories and laying the groundwork for the VFX in the next four #Avatar sequels has been a priority of his since the idea of a sequel was conceived in the previous decade.

Though the fan base of the world of Pandora hasn't been very vocal since 2009, I'll bet $1,000,000 that audiences will be as curious to re-enter this world as they did when they watched the original film multiple times during its theatrical run. This is bound to be another unforgettable experience, but if the idea of coming back to this world doesn't excite you enough, Cameron aims to release the film in 3D, with no glasses involved.

3D With No Glasses

Yes, you read that correctly. James Cameron, a man whose 3D obsession is on par with Michael Bay's explosion fetish, is taking a leap further into the limits of technology. Having released Avatar in 3D format, as well as re-releases of two of his classics, the director just can't seem to get enough. However, according to Inquisitr, the director is planning to release 2019's Avatar sequel in no-glasses 3D. Is the 10-year wait worth it?

We know Cameron had been working on the VFX for the project alongside the development of all four sequels, making sure the technology was up to date with his vision. The inclusion of no-glasses 3D is tempting, but that's the problem. Knowing how distributors accommodated "innovative" changes in the past (The Hobbit Trilogy and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk's high frame rates), it is very likely that this medium won't be very accessible to general audiences.

Knowing that these risks didn't receive a positive response might discourage the widespread expansion of a no-glasses theatrical experience. Hopefully, the rollout will start well in advance setting up to technology to thrive far past its 2019 debut.

The Details

Cameron's company, Lightstorm Entertainment (in collaboration with Christie Digital), has been working hard on a new projector so powerful that it could project three dimensional images onto the screen without the use of glasses. The use of these RBG laser projection systems emits very bright, crystal-clear images in a high frame rate. As a result, audiences will see movies in a whole different way, without detracting from the high-quality frames on screen.

In all fairness, no-glasses 3D sounds awesome, and knowing Cameron as an extremely ambitious technological filmmaker, I am sure he can deliver on the promise of a great theater experience. However, if this technology is going to become a filmmaking staple long after the Avatar films, Cameron and co. need to be open to collaboration and the compatibility of the medium with other big blockbusters and studios.

If we have to wait a decade for an Avatar sequel just so we can see it in no-glasses 3D, it better have been worth the wait, as well as accessible.

Are you looking forward to no-glasses 3D?

Avatar 2 arrives in theaters Christmas 2019