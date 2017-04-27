The eve of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is almost upon us, and Guardians Vol. 3 sits just over the horizon. The plucky dysfunctional space family smashed onto the scene back in 2014, solidifying themselves as fan favorites while changing the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

With advance reviews of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2 already coming in positive, it's no surprise that Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel) and newcomer Mantis (Pom Klementieff) are here to stay.

The Guardians return as soon as next year, for the ensemble piece Avengers: Infinity War, in which Pratt, Saldana, Bautista, Cooper, Diesel and Klementieff appear, as well as Karen Gillan's Nebula. Infinity War is already exciting on multiple levels, and fans have been hoping that the massive crossover cast would bring with it some interesting tensions when the Cosmic and Earthbound sides of the #MCU finally meet properly.

In a new interview with Fandango ahead of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 release, Marvel Studios' President, Kevin Feige, teased a pretty exciting tangle for Infinity War. There's long been speculation that a rivalry would be created between the #Avengers and the Guardians, even as they come together to combat #Thanos, and Feige's comments seem to confirm as such, as Fandango report:

There's some trash talking already happening, at least from the Guardians’ side, and Feige said to expect that to continue in the movie, too.

But, most excitingly, when asked if we're going to see a bit of Avengers vs. Guardians in Infinity War, Feige responded mysteriously, teasing:

"All things are possible…"

While individual members of the two teams have clashed on occasion over the years, the two teams themselves don't really have a history of duking it out in the comics. Indeed one of the premiere Avengers, Iron Man, became a member of the #Guardians' team not that long ago.

But this is the #MCU, where anything can happen. It might seem like having some Avengers vs. Guardians in Infinity War would be a push too much, given the already massive scope of the conflict, but as Feige himself says, Infinity War is going to be a mould breaker, with an unprecedented level of production going into the piece and its follow up.

So, as to whether or not the cheeky Guardians manage to get along with their Earthbound counterparts when Avengers: Infinity War rolls around, we'll have to wait until May 4, 2018 to find out.

