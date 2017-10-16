Avengers: Infinity War will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the MCU in style next year, but it's only the beginning of what still feels like a two-part story. 2019's as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 seems to follow straight on from Infinity War, with the majority of the cast (including Josh Brolin's Thanos) confirmed to reprise their roles.

While everyone knows that our heroes will triumph in the end, fans are convinced that victory will come at a cost. A lot of major Marvel heavyweights are coming to the end of their contracts, so we're expecting to see at least one death in the near future. That may have just been confirmed by a recent casting call, as Central Casting Georgia are looking for new actors to play mourners in the film.

"Mourners: Looking for men and women over the age of 18, all ethnicities, to portray mourners. Especially looking for good character looks and expressive faces. This will be photo selected by the film’s directors! Size restrictions: Men no larger than 44 coat, women dress size 0-8. FOR NEW FACES ONLY! You cannot have worked on this project previously, or be booked on upcoming days. NO EXCEPTIONS!"

What Does This Mean?

The plot of Avengers 4 remains steeped in mystery. Some fans are expecting a straight continuation of the battle with Thanos, some are predicting a plot twist where we will we see the Skrulls invade, and some are even suggesting that the Celestials will play a major role. Whatever the truth may be, this casting call strongly hints that some of our heroes won't make it out alive.

Attention is particularly fixed on Chris Evans's Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. Evans's contract is coming to an end, as he noted in April:

"My contract is up. I have Avengers three and four. We do three now and four in the latter part of the year and then after that, that is the end of my contract."

Meanwhile, Downey's Tony Stark effectively launched the MCU back in 2008. His character arc was transformed by 2012's The Avengers, and since then, he's been focused on protecting the Earth from potential alien threats. There would be a poetic symmetry if Phase 3 closed with Stark's death, particularly if he gave his life to save the world from such an alien menace.

At the same time though, it's worth pointing out that Avengers 4 is a comic book movie. It's not hard to imagine a plot twist where the world believes the #Avengers to be dead, only for them to be in space battling Thanos and the Black Order. Given this knowledge, we should be wary of assuming that this casting call confirms key heroes will die in Avengers 4.

The future looks dark for the beloved heroes of the #MCU. Contracts are coming to an end, and it would be logical for some key heroes to bow out in style. Avengers 4 marks the end of #Marvel's Phase 3, and the beginning of something new. It would be very appropriate for that to be marked by some key character deaths.

Who do you think will die in Avengers 4? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: MCUExchange]