Outside of which characters will be appearing, details regarding Avengers: Infinity War have largely been scarce. However, we do know that Thanos will rain down hell upon Earth, and our favorite MCU heroes will be the only thing standing between him and his goal. We already knew that Thanos wouldn't be fighting alone, but bringing his loyal group of warriors known as the Black Order along with him. But Thanks to an unveiling at D23, we now know what they'll look like.

The Black Order From Avengers: Infinity War Is Revealed At D23

Josh Brolin just unveiled the Black Order and Infinity Gauntlet at D23. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/UHrH68Ax0c — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) July 15, 2017

At the Marvel Entertainment booth at #D23, fans were waiting patiently for the unveiling of four massive statues, and in pure Marvel fashion, the reveal did not disappoint. Thanos himself, #JoshBrolin, was on hand to bring excitement to the unveiling, which showcased four members of the Black Order: Corvus Glaive, Black Dwarf, Ebony Maw, and Proxima Midnight. Sadly, Supergiant is not featured as a member of the Order, but it's possible that she'll be revealed at a later time—maybe in #Avengers4?

The villainous Black Order, confirmed to be Thanos' own children in #AvengersInfinityWar, have been revealed! pic.twitter.com/fyYvP2V11i — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) July 15, 2017

The introduction of four new characters into the #MCU is a big deal, and each of these statues looks incredibly faithful to their comic book counterparts. The detail on the statues in outstanding, with each character – including Thanos – looking like villains more formidable and terrifying than anything we have seen before in the MCU.

It is worth noting that during the unveiling, the announcer referred to the character – who looks identical to Black Dwarf from the comics – as Cull Obsidian, which is another name for the Black Order in the comics. But with #Marvel liking to tweak things, it's possible this could be the name he goes by in Avengers: Infinity War.

What Will Be The Black Order's Role In Avengers: Infinity War?

This is our official confirmation of the #BlackOrder in Avengers: Infinity War, but we’ve known for quite some time that some members of Thanos’s order would appear in the film. Back in April of this year, set photos leaked of a man on set holding a staff that resembled Corvus Glaive’s, and fan speculation ran wild with the possibility of the character appearing in the film.

Now that the Black Order is officially confirmed in the MCU, we have a better understanding of how #Thanos will achieve his ultimate goal. It is rumored that Marvel Studios will change the origin of the Black Order, and the members will be Thanos’s “children”, much like Nebula and Gamora. Unlike the sisters from Guardians of the Galaxy, the Black Order members will be loyal subjects of Thanos, and will do his bidding – which will likely be collecting the #InfinityStones.

#InfinityWar will be the most epic film in the MCU to date, and with the reveal of the Black Order, fans can’t wait to see what Thanos has in store for the champions of Earth. Hopefully, fans across the world will be able to see footage from the highly-anticipated Avengers: Inifity War in the coming months, but until then, we can wait patiently knowing that Marvel Studios is putting everything they have behind this film.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on May 4, 2018.

Sound off! Are you excited to see the Black Order in Avengers: Infinity War? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below!