The Guardians of the Galaxy will meet the Avengers in next year's #AvengersInfinityWar. It's safe to say we are all incredibly excited to finally see these two sides of rich personalities forcefully come together to stop a threat no hero could alone. The thing is, there will be small change in that dynamic. Thanks to a new piece of information we now know that our cosmic heroes will be a much more seasoned galaxy-saving group.

Last year, #KevinFeige stated that each MCU movie took place in the year it was released. So, for example, Tony Stark got the shrapnel in his heart in 2008, Captain America came back from the ice in 2011, and most importantly, Guardians of the Galaxy took place in 2014. In other words, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unfolding in real time and current with our time.

That created an interesting situation for Peter Quill and his crew, because #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2 is set mere months after its predecessor, so its events unfold around 2014-2015, meaning Infinity War takes place four years after Vol. 2. And Kevin Feige just confirmed it.

'Infinity War' Will Take Place Four Years After 'GotG Vol. 2'

CinemaBlend caught with him during a #GotGVol2 press day, and asked Feige whether the MCU's year rule applied to the Guardians in Infinity War. Turns out, yes it does, and we should expect a more mature team of rag-tags a-holes because if that time jump, as the producer explained:

"Yeah. They will have evolved slightly, in some recognizable ways. But really they'll be the Guardians and dealing with the sh-t storm they have to deal with."

Obviously, a big part of Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot is their charm and their dysfunction, so it's easy to see their quirky personalities remaining mostly the same. However, it seems Feige is actually downplaying just how changed the Guardians will be when we meet them once again in #InfinityWar.

Get Ready For Some Seasoned Guardians Of The Galaxy

Despite not having the Guardians change too much in the four-year gap, there's some evidence suggests a very experienced pack of rag-tags in the Avengers mashup. Last week, the Guardians cast revealed there would be quite a rivalry when the Guardians meet the Avengers. #ZoeSaldana shared:

"We were so cocky. Deep down we were like, 'We’re the Guardians of the Galaxy!'"

#DaveBautista followed that up by shedding some light on the Guardians' pride when it comes to their team, which might create some friction between them and the Avengers:

"When we come onto set as the Guardians, we are the Guardians. Anybody stepping onto set with us has to deal with all of us. There are usually one or two Avengers. We are the Guardians, we come as that and carry a scene like that and we do business as usual, which is a lot of chemistry, a lot of interaction amongst ourselves [...] I think we’ve established ourselves and we deserve to be right up there with the Avengers. I think we’re just as strong, if not stronger, as a unit, ‘cause we’re a family."

Those weren't only teases, but actually clues as to how the Guardians will be in Infinity War. Dave Bautista's comment about the space jockeys is actually telling us that the team has already established itself as a fairly competent group of heroes around the galaxy through their space shenanigans.

Therefore, we should expect the team to be quite different, experience- and team dynamics-wise, from the still-learning version we'll get in Vol. 2.

What Kind Of Implications Will This Time-Jump Have On The Guardians?

That's the most interesting part about all of this. What should we expect from seeing the team four years ahead in their story? The main thing is saying goodbye to Baby Groot. Due to his rapid growth process, it's possible Groot is once again an adult by that point. Which means we could see the grown-up version of the character defending the universe once Thanos comes knocking, which is promising. After all, Groot is perhaps the strongest member of the Guardians.

Secondly, there will obviously be a much stronger bond between the characters. If they managed to put up with each other for four years, these people will be incredibly close. That can create a very interesting dynamic for not only Infinity War but also #GuardiansoftheGalaxy3. I'm just speculating here, but them facing another universe-ending threat after being so many years together could mean a lot more signature heartfelt moments from the characters.

Doing a time-jump for the Guardians may feel strange, but at the same time it's exciting. If we think about, if Vol. 2 had been set in 2017, a time-jump would have still occurred (granted, one year less, but still).

Yes, some fans might have wanted to see those four years of character growth between the intergalactic heroes, but this is new territory for the superhero genre, that ultimately promises something very exciting for the Guardians. I always find fun when a story cuts to a few years later and you're left picking up pieces and assembling the puzzles to get an idea of what's happening. With the Guardians' quirky nature, that is just another welcomed addition to the fray. Let's just hope that dynamic is executed well.

