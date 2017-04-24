It's the movie event that ten years of Marvel movies have been building towards: Next year will see the debut of Avengers: Infinity War, as the Avengers finally clock who's been pulling the strings the whole time and go to war against Thanos. But they won't be going it alone — as Earth's Mightiest Heroes blast off into space they'll be joined by those interstellar A-Holes that we love so much.

One of the most exciting things about #InfinityWar is certainly the prospect of seeing the #Avengers join forces with the #GuardiansoftheGalaxy. And now, Star Lord himself wants us to know that this team-up will fulfill all our nerdy, nerdy dreams. Awesome.

"It's exactly what the fans want."



Speaking to The Toronto Sun, Chris Pratt dropped some hints about what we can expect to see in Infinity War.

The first concept art of the Guardians and Avengers in 'Infinity War'. [Credit: Marvel]

According to Pratt, we're all going to be pleasantly surprised when Infinity War hits theaters next year:

"It’s exactly what the fans want. I’ve heard over and over from people, ‘When are the Guardians going to meet up with the Avengers?’ I was never sure how that would happen or if that would happen, but then they announced it and called us and told us it was happening. We’ve shot most of it — my stuff — and I can tell you, the fans are not going to be disappointed. It’s going to be really freaking cool."

A year ago, Pratt said that Infinity War was the biggest spectacle movie of the #MCU yet — aside from the eagerly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — which isn't surprising as Infinity War and the as yet untitled Avengers 4 are being filmed back to back.

"It’s been a long time coming. This is a decade’s worth of deep storytelling that all leads up to this thing."

The Avengers meet the Guardians in the comics. [Credit: Marvel]

Unfortunately, to protect us all from spoilers, Pratt wasn't able to go into any more detail than that. But if his statements are anything to go by, at least we can rest assured that whatever we've been hoping to see in the decade long build up to Infinity War, we'll definitely be satisfied when the film is finally released.

Infinity War will be released on May 4th 2018.

What do you want to see happen in the Avengers threequel? Tell us in the comments!

