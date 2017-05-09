Where the hell has Nick Fury been hiding lately? That's a question which pops up every time some major shit goes down in the MCU, because frankly, if Fury was there, nobody would be standing around talking for hours (looking at you, Civil War). This is a man who gets things done.

Fury, in case you'd somehow forgotten, is the most badass character in this universe by quite some distance, and his absence since Age of Ultron has been sorely felt.

Fear not, though, because the #Marvel universe hath no fury like a Nicholas scorned, and Samuel L. Jackson's former S.H.I.E.L.D. leader, weapons master and spy extraordinaire is officially back in action in Avengers: Infinity War.

#InfinityWar has been shooting intensively in Edinburgh, Scotland and Durham, England the past month or so. Various big names like Captain America, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Thor and Hulk have all been spotted on-set, and now two new additions are joining for what appears to be a major action set-piece: Nick Fury and #TonyStark.

A prop on the set of #AvengersInfinityWar hints at a very interesting connection to AGE OF ULTRON! pic.twitter.com/U0RoXwlndz — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) May 5, 2017

What's super-interesting is that, although we don't know anything about the plot details of the Scotland shoot, a prop on the Infinity War set seems to suggest the movie will revisit Thor's ominous vision of the future, as shown to him by Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

It seems that, whether the dark future teased in Ultron comes to fruition in Infinity War or not, the core Avengers are all together in one place fighting off an external threat of some kind — so where does Nick Fury fit into the equation?

Considering we know Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye and co. are now fugitives on the run from the law and General Ross, presumably operating as covert Avengers, it would make sense if their underground team was being lead by somebody with experience in hiding. Somebody like this man...

'Iron Man 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Yep, Nick Fury seems like the answer to so many problems inside the MCU, I'm going to need a seriously good explanation about where the hell he's been before he starts kicking ass and taking names all over again.

The third Avengers movie hits theaters May 4, 2018. Check out everything we know about Infinity War, from cast and trailers to the latest news and spoilers.

Why do you think Nick Fury will return in 'Infinity War'?

(Source: Chronicle)