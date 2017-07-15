After almost a decade worth of superhero movies setting up the Mad Titan Thanos and his search for the Infinity Stones (and a after a whole lot of excitement from fans) we're finally getting an idea of what Avengers: Infinity War will be. During this year's D23 presentation, Marvel dropped the first trailer for the film. It wasn't released to the public, though, and seeing how the film's still 10 months away, we'll probably have to wait a while until we get to see it (unless we're lucky enough for them to drop it during San Diego Comic-Con this week).

Still, worry not, because we got two awesome posters to hold us over until the highly-anticipated footage drops online. Following #MarvelStudios' massive presentation, MCU's resident artist, Ryan Meinerding, hosted his own panel, showcasing his work for the superhero franchise. One of the pieces he shared, was our first poster for #InfinityWar. If you didn't get to attend D23, worry not, he also shared the piece on Instagram:

Notice anything familiar? Yes, that's a recreation of the cover for Infinity Gauntlet #1, the first part of the storyline from which #KevinFeige and the Russo Brothers are taking inspiration to craft Infinity War:

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Still, while it's an awesome callback to the source material, the poster is still missing quite a few characters, but don't worry. As I mention above, we have another piece of material that fixes that.

Designer and superhero fan-artist extraordinaire, Bosslogic, in collaboration with Kings Letter, recently created a great representation of the sheer chaos Thanos will bring to Earth's Mightiest Heroes in that teaser with one jaw-dropping poster. Check it out:

Ouch, that's one brutal battle. Now, there's more to the poster aside from Cap's shield and Iron Man's helmet being crushed. The artists placed plenty of references to other #Avengers. Taking a closer look, you'll notice:

Black Widow's ammunition gauntlets (Top right corner)

Black Panther's necklace (Top right corner)

Doctor Strange's Eye of Agamotto (Top right corner)

Scarlet Witch's hex powers (Left of Thanos' gauntlet)

Ant-Man lying on the ground (Middle right)

Winter Soldier's metal arm (Bottom right corner)

Hawkeye's arrow (Middle right)

Star-Lord's Walkman (Top left corner)

Spider-Man's webbing (Bottom left corner)

Vision's head? (what Thanos is crushing)

Keep in mind, there were a few heroes missing, such as Drax, Gamora, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Hulk, his work buddy Thor, and Falcon. Out of those eight world-saving individuals, I'm most concerned about Thor. The God of Thunder has been left out of a lot of the Avengers' adventures, and he's quite clearly starting to lose it. Ahem.

Jokes aside, I'd love to see something similar to these two posters for Infinity War's marketing. #Marvel Studios hasn't always had a great track record with its promotional sheets. Compared to the rest of the on-point marketing, the posters often feel rushed and amateur (case in point, Spider-Man: Homecoming's infamously crowded poster).

Thanks to the trailer and different bits of information we've gotten in the years leading up to the movie, we know #Thanos will be one ruthless and tough villain, and these two sheets translate that sense of menace and dread perfectly.

Let's just cross our fingers to see it happen. Avengers: Infinity War flies into theaters on May 4, 2018.

What did you think about these awesome posters? Would you like to see something similar officially released for Infinity War? Let me know in the comments!