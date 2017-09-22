SDCC was a wonderful time for Marvel fans, not least because we were finally given our first glimpse of Avengers: Infinity War. Sure, that trailer still hasn't been officially released, but at least Marvel gave us some thrilling artwork to whet our appetites. Revealing a Black Widow who'd gone blonde, a Steve Rogers who'd grown a beard, and a Spider-Man suited up in Stark's Iron-Spider-inspired armor, the art left fans thrilled.

But did the artowkr reveal a lot more than we realized? Over on Reddit, a user who goes by the name of Flermy has just theorized that the way the characters are grouped may be a lot more important than we'd realized...

Explaining The Theory

Stunning artwork. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

First, take a look at the full image in all its glory. Released in a series of join-them-up posters, the image features the Mad Titan taking center-stage. Beams of light are streaming from the Infinity Gauntlet, each one teasing a certain Infinity Stone, and you can see different groupings of Avengers in each segment.

Flermy's theory is that the heroes' placement isn't just a coincidence. Instead, he suggests that each group of heroes will be primarily protecting / fighting against a specific Infinity Stone. Let's break them down down section by section:

First of all, you'll note that Thanos himself stands bathed in the light of the Space Stone, the Tesseract. We already know this is one of the Infinity Stones the Mad Titan is guaranteed to get his hands on; the #SDCC2017 trailer showed Loki handing him the Tesseract, in what some fans are coming to believe is a post-credits scene from Thor: Ragnarok. The Earth is visible behind Thanos, also framed in blue light. The theory suggests that the Space Stone will be used to launch another full-scale invasion of Earth.

Moving anticlockwise, we now have a cosmic group consisting of Thor, Loki, Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Drax. In other words, it's basically most of the Guardians, alongside Thor and Loki. They're illuminated in the purple light of the Power Stone, which the Guardians left in the care of the Xandarians. Again, the SDCC trailer showed Thanos wielding the Power Stone, so we can be confident he'll acquire it — probably early on in the film, before he even heads to Earth.

If Flermy is right, this group of cosmic heroes will get caught up in the defense of Xandar. Given we already know Thor will cross paths with the Guardians (the interaction between Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been teased as a highlight of Infinity War), this seems logical. Meanwhile, we can safely assume that the Trickster God will be playing both sides, so he's quite likely to ally with his brother against Thanos.

Next, we have an interesting group bathed in the yellow light of the Mind Stone. Appropriately enough, Vision and Scarlet Witch — who we already know team together, and wind up on the run from the Black Order — are in this band. They're accompanied by Steve Rogers, Falcon, and Black Widow, who we can assume will come to Scarlet Witch's aid.

Moving around, Iron Man's group is framed in the green light of the Time Stone. Naturally, this group includes Doctor Strange, but it also features three more Guardians characters; Mantis, Gamora, and Nebula. Set photos have already shown us that Doctor Strange and Iron Man will team up in New York, and it doesn't look to go well for the heroes. Will Thanos's daughters, accompanied by Mantis, come to their rescue? The artwork's a little unclear, but it also seems as though Spider-Man is meant to be swinging into this group. Given that he's also based in New York, and set photos have shown Tom Holland working with Benedict Cumberbatch, this would make sense.

And we have one final group, who are set where we'd expect to see the orange light of the Soul Stone. This is perhaps the most intriguing group of all, consisting of Black Panther, Winter Soldier, War Machine, Hawkeye, and the Hulk. A popular fan theory suggests that the Soul Stone will be found in Wakanda, and we'd expect to see the Black Order attack the country in force. It's possible that Hawkeye has stayed in Wakanda after the events of Captain America: Civil War, while we can safely assume T'Challa brought Winter Soldier out of cryogenic suspension to help out. Meanwhile, if Flermy's theory is correct, the Wakandans will also be helped out by War Machine and the Hulk.

Right now, this is only a fan theory. However, the more you dig into the details, the more you realize that the character placement fits with everything we know about Infinity War so far. There's the cosmic team who we already knew will be assembled, a logical group standing in defense of the Vision, a science-and-sorcery team-up in New York, and even a band of Wakandan defenders who mostly match our expectations. #Marvel may well have revealed a lot more in this poster than we realized!

Poll Do you think this fan theory is correct? Yes

No

[Source: Reddit]