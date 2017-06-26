Ton Stark loves his armors almost (?) as much as he loves himself. The genius billionaire playboy philanthropist proves it by donning at least two different armors in each movie. His fashion upgrades have become so popular, in fact, that they're a regularly anticipated part of any given #Marvel movie for many fans.

#AvengersInfinityWar is heading our way next year, and Tony will be donning a suit appropriate for fighting against the end of everything. Now we have our first look at it, and it's actually a beloved armor from the comic books.

MCU, Meet The Extremis Armor

Twitter user @Marvel_Freshman recently posted a batch of set pictures from the Infinity War set. One of them features Iron Man's CGI stand-in. Fortunately for us, the prop gives us a look at what appears to be, judging from the peak on the helmet and the shape of the arc reactor, the #MCU's version of the Extremis armor. Take a look:

Comic book nerds will be all too familiar with this armor, but in case you aren't and you're wondering:

So... What Exactly Is The Extremis Armor?

The Extremis technology was introduced in 2005, an idea generated by writer Warren Ellis. A scientist named Maya Hansen created an enhancing serum named Extremis. The serum was designed to be the modern version of the Super Soldier Serum, reworking a human's DNA and giving an individual superpowers. Following a brutal encounter with an enemy, #TonyStark is left for dead, so he asks Maya to inject him with the serum.

After a brief period in a coma, Stark wakes up with his suit's undersheath compressed into his bones and the ability to communicate with any piece of technology, including his suit. That's how his armor came to be identified as Extremis.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Thanks to the technology, he could hack into computers, cellphones, and even life support systems (proved when he tampered with Happy Hogan's life-support to end his suffering). Furthermore, his armor had seemingly unlimited strength, as good ol' Shellhead managed to knock back Galactus himself with sheer punching.

Behind the scenes, the concept was created so that #IronMan wouldn't need to carry his armor in a giant carrier, and instead could simply summon it when he needed to kick some villainous butts. Since that introduction, the Extremis armor became one of Tony's most popular suits, and he even used it to beat up Captain America during 2006's Marvel Civil War storyline in the comics.

Is Extremis Actually Appearing In 'Infinity War'?

It's important to note that the Extremis armor has been teased since the beginning of the MCU. In #IronMan2, Tony got a brand new armor that, due to its triangle chest piece and overall structure, heavily resembled the Extremis design. It was so similar in fact, that at first many fans were under the impression that was it.

'The Avengers' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

But the suit didn't have the techno-organic elements that make the Extremis suit what it is. That came later, in #IronMan3. The film's plot centered around Extremis, a serum that, while never actually getting into Tony's system, had the same attributes as in the source material.

However, as a side plot, Tony created his first armor with which he could communicate. The existence of those three elements in the franchise make it very plausible to think that the armor shown in the Infinity War set pic is the Extremis armor, for a few reasons.

First of all, from a design standpoint, there hasn't been a full-on comic book accurate Extremis suit until the one shown in the newly-released picture. It looks like it was taken straight out of a comic book panel. Secondly, in other pictures from the set showing Tony Stark, Wong and Doctor Strange walking through a destroyed New York together, Stark's wearing what looks like a pretty advanced tech-suit.

Granted, I'm only speculating on the latter, but its design could tie into the advanced nature of the Extremis armor. Given that we've already gotten three of the Extremis' armor signature elements elements (the human-machine connection, the substance itself and similar armor designs), this new armor will probably not be an 100% faithful adaptation—and we know Marvel likes to tweak. But for now, at least, it looks like Tony will be using the Extremis armor to help finish off #Thanos.

It's curious to see the movie basing his upcoming design on Extremis. The armors in the films have been upgraded ever since the first film, and each new one has an equally modern comic book counterpart, so it's funny to think the MCU is going back to such a dated model. Still, the fact that we are actually getting it on screen gets my fanboy heart pumping.

We'll be able to see Tony's new Extremis armor in action once Thanos comes knocking for Infinity War on May 4, 2018.

What do you think about Iron Man's new armor? Which model would you like to see in the MCU next? Let me know in the comments!