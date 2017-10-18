Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War is easily the studio's most anticipated project to date. As the film is set to combine all the #MCU's heroes for the first time, fans are eager to know as much as they can about the film. But while Infinity War has yet to release a trailer, we do finally have a look at the movie's logo.

'Avengers: Infinity War- Prelude #1' [Credit: Marvel Comics]

The logo's release follows #Marvel Comics’ solicitations for their publishing line in January 2018. To make our wait for the film easier, Marvel Studios has decided to print a prelude entitled Avengers: Infinity War - Prelude #1, which will drop in January. The two-issue series is written by Will Corona Pilgrim and Tigh Walker and revolves around the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War. It will also reveal what happened to Captain America, Black Widow, and the Falcon after the movie ended, and is going to offer fans a look into Stark’s new Iron Man armor for the film.

The prelude is certainly important, as we're all desperate to know exactly what Team Cap have been up to now that they're fugitives. Black Widow's fate is even more intriguing, considering she went rogue alone at the end of Civil War.

While it's not much, Marvel fans can take comfort in the fact that however long the trailer takes to arrive, they can always check out Marvel's prelude #comic this coming January.

(Source: Comicbook.com)