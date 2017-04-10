It's an old trick to use pop culture references to draw the kids into something more serious, but one Catholic church in Mexico HULK SMASHED tradition by adding Jesus to a poster featuring two of The Avengers!

The giant poster rocked a Superheroes for Christ theme for its youth Easter program, featuring Captain America, Iron Man and our Lord and Savior JC in a colorful trio.

The Avengers save [Credit: Imgur]

Interesting angle: especially given the tagline: "Llamados a la misión generamos esperanza" ("call to the mission of hope") — which is kind of the message of The Avengers, right? Good against evil, the old ancient battle against the villains of this world and beyond... Maybe Jesus would be a pretty great Avenger after all...

What do you think about the Jesus / Avengers poster: heroism or heresy? Sound off in the comments below.

(Source: Imgur)