Since Walt Disney brought Marvel Entertainment back in 2009, they have been churning out things left, right and centre including comic books, movies and television shows.

While the live action television series are scattered over different networks, the home for the animated shows is Disney XD; airing shows like Avengers: Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy and Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.. And now Disney XD will be bringing back a fan favorite as well as a new series of shorts.

Avengers: Secret Wars

[Credit: Disney XD]

In May 2013, Avengers Assemble debuted on Disney XD; it saw a group of Earth's mightiest heroes unite to fight against the evildoers of the Marvel Universe. Now the fourth season will see the show focus on the massively popular comic book storyline, Secret Wars.

Avengers: Secret Wars, the new title for the fourth season, will make its debut with a series of six animated shorts followed by the one-hour premiere. From June 2-7, the six shorts will set up the new season, as well as introduce the newest team members: Captain Marvel, Black Panther, The Wasp, Ms. Marvel, Vision, and Ant-Man.

June 17 will see the one-hour premiere that takes place immediately after the cliffhanger of the season finale of Ultron Revolution with Tony stuck in another dimension. But before the team can get him back, a whole new threat appears that requires the Avengers to hire some new recruits.

Secret Wars is based on the 2015 comic book storyline that saw various Marvel universes merge into one called Battleworld — a planet where various representations of the different universes are divided into fractions populated by multiple versions of Marvel characters.

Ant-Man

[Credit: Disney XD/EW]

Disney XD is bringing Marvel's tiniest hero to the small screen in a series of six animated shorts written by Brian Wysol. Directed by Ugo Bienvenu and Kevin Manach, Ant-Man will focus on Scott Lang as Ant-Man as well as Wasp, Yellowjacket, Hank Pym and Scott's daughter, Cassie.

The character of Ant-Man got a boost in popularity when he made his live-action #MCU debut in 2015 in his first feature film, Ant-Man. Since then he has made an appearance in Captain America: Civil War, and production has begun on both The Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, which he will also appear in.

This new animated series will not be connected in anyway to the film or the MCU and while Paul Rudd plays the live-action version of Scott Lang, in these shorts he will be voiced by Josh Keaton (DC Super Hero Girls, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Smurfs: The Lost Village).

Ugo Bienvenu and Kevin Manach work at Passion Pictures, the team behind the animated music videos for Gorillaz, Ant-Man marks their second time working on animated shorts for Marvel/Disney XD. They also worked on a series focused on two of the popular Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket and Groot, earlier this year.

All 12 episodes of Ant-Man will air over two nights with the first three "Science Fair," "Alien Invasion," and "Soup Time" airing on June 10 while "Exterminator," "Proton Cube," and "Not a Day" will air on June 11.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)