When it comes to universally beloved trilogies, the Robert Zemeckis-directed Back To The Future franchise has its own special place in the hearts of moviegoers. With the undeniable charisma that oozes from protagonist Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) as he maneuvers his way around ridiculously enjoyable set pieces spearheaded by the spectacular writing of Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the Back To The Future franchise will continue to be a mainstay in the film lexicon for years to come. With that in mind, it's not surprising that fans are still enjoying the trilogy while looking out for unnoticed details. In fact, one perceptive redditor recently highlighted an impressive detail that most fans won't have noticed.

During a sequence in Back to the Future Part II, Doc and Marty have traveled to the year 2015. As Doc discusses the various ramifications involved with interacting with futuristic individuals, you'll notice that he's sporting a colorful shirt. The shirt featured cartoon trains amidst a yellow sunset and a two horses galloping against the pillowy smoke emanating from the train.

Doc's shirt foreshadows 'Part III' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Such an interesting shirt suits Doc's eccentric character, so it's likely that many of us never thought about the details of this garment again. However, the eccentric scientist clearly doesn't like to waste good materials because this memorable fashion statement can also be seen in Back to the Future Part III - despite taking place in the Old West.

Part III sees Marty travel back to 1885 in order to save Doc Brown. Towards the final act, Marty and Doc mask themselves as they try to reach a train - which they desperately need if they ever want to return to present day. Marty opts for a dark grey scarf, while Doc sports an item that fans may remember from 2015.

[Credit: Universal Pictures]

If you look closely enough, you'll see that this is the very same shirt that Doc wears in 2015. Sharp-eyed redditor HHHannah noticed the faded components of the scarf featured in Part III and shared the discovery on a subreddit devoted to movie details that have gone unnoticed by fans.

If you can't believe your eyes, check out ScreenUsed's display of both movie props side-by-side, where you can clearly see that the old rag once was Doc's outlandish shirt. Other redditors chimed in after reading this incredibly acute observation by stating they had never noticed this attention to detail, despite multiple viewings. One particular user went on to describe the foreshadowing involved in the shirt's design.

"[The] shirt depicts a train, two horses, and a car. All being transportation that aided Marty to return to 1985. A bonus is that the images point left, or west on a standard map."

Fans will remember that in order to finally catch up to the speeding train, Doc and Marty mount horses and charge towards it. If your memory is a little rusty, here's a clip of Doc and Marty's apologetic heist.

Great Scott! It's fan observations such as these that solidify how immensely enjoyable the Back To The Future franchise continues to be.

It just goes to show that no matter how many times you watch a particular movie, there could always be hidden #Eastereggs still waiting to be discovered. That fact that some of the franchise's biggest fans never noticed this detail is a testament to the combined efforts of Zemeckis and Gale. In fact, this particular observation is just one of many impressive levels of detail within the trilogy.

What's your favorite Back To The Future easter egg? Be an Earth Angel and let me know your thoughts below!

(Source: reddit)