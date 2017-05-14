ByStephen Patterson, writer at Creators.co
The film award season may be over for another year but for TV, it's only just beginning. The BAFTA TV awards took place tonight and it was a tough night for TV's biggest entertainment. Unlike other award ceremonies, the awards celebrate British television — which, depending on the choice of broadcast network for the States, is often overlooked at the more prestigious Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

While Netflix's The Crown may have been leading the nominations, it was beaten by the gripping BBC/Netflix drama . Check out all of the nominations and the winners below.

Best Drama Series

[Credit: BBC]
[Credit: BBC]
  • Happy Valley
  • The Crown
  • War & Peace
  • The Durrells

Leading Actor

[Credit: BBC]
[Credit: BBC]
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Hollow Crown: The War Of The Roses
  • Babou Ceesay, Damilola, Our Loved Boy
  • Adeel Akhtar, Murdered By My Father
  • Robbie Coltrane, National Treasure

Leading Actress

Sarah Lancashire in "Happy Valley" [Credit: BBC]
Sarah Lancashire in "Happy Valley" [Credit: BBC]
  • Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Thirteen
  • Nikki Amuka-Bird, NW

Supporting Actor

[Credit: BBC]
[Credit: BBC]
  • Daniel Mays, Line of Duty
  • Jared Harris, The Crown
  • John Lithgow, The Crown
  • Tom Hollander, The Night Manager

Supporting Actress

[Credit: BBC]
[Credit: BBC]
  • Nicola Walker, Last Tango in Halifax
  • Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley
  • Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Single Drama

[Credit: BBC]
[Credit: BBC]
  • Aberfan: The Green Hollow
  • Damilola, Our Loved Boy
  • Murdered By My Father
  • NW

Mini-Series

[Credit: Channel 4]
[Credit: Channel 4]
  • The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses
  • National Treasure
  • The Secret
  • The Witness for the Prosecution

Scripted Comedy

[Credit: BBC Three]
[Credit: BBC Three]
  • Camping
  • Fleabag
  • Flowers
  • People Just Do Nothing

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

[Credit: Sky Atlantic]
[Credit: Sky Atlantic]
  • Asim Chaudhry, People Just Do Nothing
  • David Mitchell, Upstart Crow
  • Harry Enfield, The Windsors
  • Steve Coogan, The Scissored Isle

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

[Credit: BBC Three]
[Credit: BBC Three]
  • Diane Morgan, Cunk on Shakespeare
  • Lesley Manville, Mum
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
  • Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Entertainment Programme

[Credit: ITV]
[Credit: ITV]
  • Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Britain’s Got Talent
  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
  • Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment Performance

[Credit: BBC]
[Credit: BBC]
  • Adam Hills, The Last Leg
  • Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing
  • Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
  • Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Soap & Continuing Drama

[Credit: ITV]
[Credit: ITV]
  • Casualty
  • EastEnders
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks

International

  • The Night Of
  • American Crime Story – The People Vs OJ Simpson
  • Stranger Things
  • Transparent

Virgin TV's Must-See Moments

[Credit: BBC]
[Credit: BBC]
  • "Battle Of The Bastards", Game of Thrones
  • Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama, The Late Late Show with James Corden
  • Urgent exit required, Line of Duty
  • Snakes v Iguanas chase, Planet Earth II
  • Ed Balls's Gangnam Style, Strictly Come Dancing
  • Danny Dyer's Origins, Who Do You Think You Are?

