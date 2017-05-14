The film award season may be over for another year but for TV, it's only just beginning. The BAFTA TV awards took place tonight and it was a tough night for TV's biggest entertainment. Unlike other award ceremonies, the #BAFTA awards celebrate British television — which, depending on the choice of broadcast network for the States, is often overlooked at the more prestigious Emmy and Golden Globe awards.
While Netflix's The Crown may have been leading the nominations, it was beaten by the gripping BBC/Netflix drama #HappyValley. Check out all of the nominations and the winners below.
Best Drama Series
- Happy Valley
- The Crown
- War & Peace
- The Durrells
Leading Actor
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Hollow Crown: The War Of The Roses
- Babou Ceesay, Damilola, Our Loved Boy
- Adeel Akhtar, Murdered By My Father
- Robbie Coltrane, National Treasure
Leading Actress
- Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Thirteen
- Nikki Amuka-Bird, NW
Supporting Actor
- Daniel Mays, Line of Duty
- Jared Harris, The Crown
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Tom Hollander, The Night Manager
Supporting Actress
- Nicola Walker, Last Tango in Halifax
- Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley
- Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
- Wunmi Mosaku, Damilola, Our Loved Boy
Single Drama
- Aberfan: The Green Hollow
- Damilola, Our Loved Boy
- Murdered By My Father
- NW
Mini-Series
- The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses
- National Treasure
- The Secret
- The Witness for the Prosecution
Scripted Comedy
- Camping
- Fleabag
- Flowers
- People Just Do Nothing
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
- Asim Chaudhry, People Just Do Nothing
- David Mitchell, Upstart Crow
- Harry Enfield, The Windsors
- Steve Coogan, The Scissored Isle
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
- Diane Morgan, Cunk on Shakespeare
- Lesley Manville, Mum
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Entertainment Programme
- Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
Entertainment Performance
- Adam Hills, The Last Leg
- Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing
- Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
- Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Soap & Continuing Drama
- Casualty
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
International
- The Night Of
- American Crime Story – The People Vs OJ Simpson
- Stranger Things
- Transparent
Virgin TV's Must-See Moments
- "Battle Of The Bastards", Game of Thrones
- Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama, The Late Late Show with James Corden
- Urgent exit required, Line of Duty
- Snakes v Iguanas chase, Planet Earth II
- Ed Balls's Gangnam Style, Strictly Come Dancing
- Danny Dyer's Origins, Who Do You Think You Are?
Did your favorite win? Tell us in the comments below!
Comments Powered by Creators