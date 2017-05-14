The film award season may be over for another year but for TV, it's only just beginning. The BAFTA TV awards took place tonight and it was a tough night for TV's biggest entertainment. Unlike other award ceremonies, the #BAFTA awards celebrate British television — which, depending on the choice of broadcast network for the States, is often overlooked at the more prestigious Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

While Netflix's The Crown may have been leading the nominations, it was beaten by the gripping BBC/Netflix drama #HappyValley. Check out all of the nominations and the winners below.

Best Drama Series

Happy Valley

The Crown

War & Peace

The Durrells

Leading Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Hollow Crown: The War Of The Roses

Babou Ceesay , Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Adeel Akhtar, Murdered By My Father

Robbie Coltrane, National Treasure

Leading Actress

Sarah Lancashire in "Happy Valley" [Credit: BBC]

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Claire Foy, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Thirteen

Nikki Amuka-Bird, NW

Supporting Actor

Daniel Mays, Line of Duty

Jared Harris, The Crown

John Lithgow, The Crown

Tom Hollander, The Night Manager

Supporting Actress

Nicola Walker, Last Tango in Halifax

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Wunmi Mosaku, Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Single Drama

Aberfan: The Green Hollow

Damilola, Our Loved Boy

Murdered By My Father

NW

Mini-Series

[Credit: Channel 4]

The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses

National Treasure

The Secret

The Witness for the Prosecution

Scripted Comedy

[Credit: BBC Three]

Camping

Fleabag

Flowers

People Just Do Nothing

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

[Credit: Sky Atlantic]

Asim Chaudhry, People Just Do Nothing

David Mitchell, Upstart Crow

Harry Enfield, The Windsors

Steve Coogan, The Scissored Isle

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

[Credit: BBC Three]

Diane Morgan, Cunk on Shakespeare

Lesley Manville, Mum

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills , The Last Leg

Claudia Winkleman , Strictly Come Dancing

Graham Norton , The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

International

The Night Of

American Crime Story – The People Vs OJ Simpson

Stranger Things

Transparent

Virgin TV's Must-See Moments

"Battle Of The Bastards" , Game of Thrones

Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama , The Late Late Show with James Corden

Urgent exit required , Line of Duty

Snakes v Iguanas chase, Planet Earth II

Ed Balls's Gangnam Style , Strictly Come Dancing

Danny Dyer's Origins, Who Do You Think You Are?

