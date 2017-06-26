Earlier this year, Hook star Dante Basco, who once portrayed the unforgettable Lost Boy leader Rufio, launched a Kickstarter campaign leading to the creation of Bangarang: The Hook Prequel. The long awaited (and unofficial) counterpart to Steven Spielberg's magical 1991 film depicts the origins of the insult-slinging, red-streaked-hair sporting Rufio. For '90s kids who grew up running around the yard chanting "Ru-fi-ooo," this film was way past overdue, and we couldn't be more excited for its arrival.

Since Hook's release, fans have contemplated where Rufio got his start as a Lost Boy, with each theory more intriguing than the last — one even suggests Rufio is Pan's son! Now, 26 years later, we have the real tale of how Rufio came to be, complete with the stamp of approval from Pan's predecessor himself.

The heartwarming short film introduces us to Roofus (Sheaden Gabriel), a young boy facing not only a playground bully, but a new and unknown future in the foster care system. As his situation worsens, Roofus finds inspiration in his school principal (Dante Basco), who guides him in facing his demons. Soon, Roofus begins dreaming that he can fly, an experience that encourages him to prove himself to his peers on the playground, and to himself.

Though Bangarang wasn't the feature-length film we we may have hoped for, it is certainly the short film we needed. Watching it will not only make you feel like a kid, but it will also dare you to dream again.

You can catch Bangarang: The Hook Prequel by heading towards the second star to the right, and straight on till morning — or, it is also available here:

