Some things in life are scary, some things are awesome, and in the middle of that venn diagram is a small area where things are both scary and awesome.
That applies pretty well to the best horrors, like Netflix's #StrangerThings, but also to sexuality, and coming to terms with sitting somewhere on the #LGBT spectrum.
Shannon Purser, the actress who brought poor, unloved Barb to life on Stranger Things (until the Demogorgon had his way with her in the Upside Down), has experienced both kinds of scares — the horror thing and the sexuality thing — and she took to Twitter this week with some encouraging words for others who may have had a similar experience (the sexuality part, not the monster).
Purser, who turns 20 in June, doesn't take the traditional route of coming out or making a big deal of her own sexuality, instead admitting that she "wishes she'd known sooner" it was OK to discover her sexuality at her own speed.
More LGBT:
- Is The Major Majorly Gay In The New 'Ghost In The Shell'?
- The Amazing Legacy Of Ellen DeGeneres Coming Out, 20 Years On
- 'The Walking Dead' Just Got A Gay Character, And It's Not Jesus
- Amber Heard Thinks Hollywood's Gay Celebs Should Just Come Out
She goes on confess that while it "can be really scary," it actually doesn't have much in common with the Upside Down, in that "you're going to be OK, to be great."
For all the girls and guys, the cool kids and the Barbs out there who might be struggling with their identity, Purser has used her new fame to send out the kind of message that might just make a difference. Stranger things have happened, right?
How was coming out for you? Share your story below.