Some things in life are scary, some things are awesome, and in the middle of that venn diagram is a small area where things are both scary and awesome.

That applies pretty well to the best horrors, like Netflix's #StrangerThings, but also to sexuality, and coming to terms with sitting somewhere on the #LGBT spectrum.

Shannon Purser, the actress who brought poor, unloved Barb to life on Stranger Things (until the Demogorgon had his way with her in the Upside Down), has experienced both kinds of scares — the horror thing and the sexuality thing — and she took to Twitter this week with some encouraging words for others who may have had a similar experience (the sexuality part, not the monster).

Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It's going to be ok. I wish I'd known that sooner. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Another thing I wish I'd known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Purser, who turns 20 in June, doesn't take the traditional route of coming out or making a big deal of her own sexuality, instead admitting that she "wishes she'd known sooner" it was OK to discover her sexuality at her own speed.

She goes on confess that while it "can be really scary," it actually doesn't have much in common with the Upside Down, in that "you're going to be OK, to be great."

Either way, I know what it's like to have anxiety about it. Especially trying to come to terms with it and my faith. It can be really scary. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

But it's gonna be ok. You're going to be ok. No, you're going to be great. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

For all the girls and guys, the cool kids and the Barbs out there who might be struggling with their identity, Purser has used her new fame to send out the kind of message that might just make a difference. Stranger things have happened, right?

