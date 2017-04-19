This week on the penultimate episode of Bates Motel, Dylan and Emma's relationship is put to the test, Norman goes to trial, old friends are reunited and Romero reaches his target! Here is your rundown of the latest episode of #BatesMotel.

See also:

1. Don't Count On It

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

We start the episode off with Norman (ahem, I mean Mother), getting finger prints done for Norman's record. She makes conversation with the participating officer, who gives Mother a rundown of what will happen to Norman. "Tomorrow, you'll go before the judge. After that, it's anybody's guess." The officer expresses that Norman's chances of getting bail are incredibly slim. "Personally, I wouldn't count on it." The look of worry grows on Mother's face.

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Back at the Kings motel, Emma arrives, but it's not a happy welcoming. Dylan and Emma hug, but something is clearly weighing on Dylan's mind. Dylan pauses before he tells Emma that her mother's body has been found: "She was murdered. I know it was Norman." The two enter their motel room and things are tense. Emma says she will stay to sort out everything with her mother, but that her future with Dylan doesn't look so good. "I don't know if we are going to make it through this, Dylan." Cue the opening title sequence!

2. This Is Gonna Be A Tough Road

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Back at the station, Norman (in the form of Mother) is in a meeting with his lawyer, Julia. "From what I've seen they are taking you to trial." Mother cheerily says, "Oh well, I didn't do it, so not guilty." Julia expresses that pleading guilty will be their best option, as her main concern is to keep Norman alive. "Not guilty by reason of insanity." Bewildered at the notion that Norman could possibly spend the rest of his life in a mental institution, Mother gets uneasy. Julia says that she knows about Norman's personality disorder. "Everyone has multiple personalities, Julia, we pull out what we need when we have to." With an eye-roll from Julia, Mother continues her rant. "You seem like you like to succeed, to win. Being a mother is an impossible job to win."

Back at the Bates Motel, a full-on search is being conducted. Sheriff Green and her team are trying to gather as much evidence as possible to go against Norman — and they got it! An officer radios in to say that she found a backpack that was buried belonging to Emma's mother. Another officer radios in from down in the basement, after he discovers the body of woman, "I hate to steal anyone's thunder, but I got that beat by a mile."

3. Will The Defendant Rise?

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Norman's lawyer arrives to speak with Dylan and Emma goes off. "He's guilty if you were under any illusions." Julia tries to calm her down, but Emma walks away. Julia then tells Dylan that Norman has been charged with a capital offence. "He could be facing the death penalty." Expressing his disinterest in going, Julia persuades Dylan to go and support Norman at his trial. When Julia leaves, Emma comes out and asks Dylan if he is going. "Not if you don't want me too." With a short reply of "I can't control what you do with your family," Emma walks out the door. Things aren't looking so great for these two.

The day of trial arrives and the room is packed with townspeople looking to see justice. Dylan and Madeleine are both in the crowd, and as Sheriff Green goes through the gory details of what happened to Emma's mother and Sam, Madeleine gets upset and Dylan walks out. During the recess, Madeleine walks up to Dylan and starts to guilt trip him. "Norman only tricked me for a couple of weeks, how did he trick you for your whole life?" She goes on, "You knew...you're his brother...you knew. How can you live with yourself?" Poor Dylan!

4. Old Friends

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

While Dylan is at the trial, Emma is at the funeral home making arrangements for her mother. She still clearly holds resentment towards her mother, even in death. Emma then realizes that Norma's funeral was held here and goes out to visit her grave. She crouches down to read the headstone and becomes emotional. "I'm so sorry, Norma. I miss you." (Reminder: Emma thought of Norma more of a mother than her biological one.) Emma then takes her mother's ashes and scatters them over a scenic view, and heads back to the motel.

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

The next morning, Emma is up and ready to leave. "I'm gonna go home where it's normal." Dylan and Emma awkwardly hug and Emma leaves. Before making the trip home, she stops off to visit Norman. When she enters his cell, Emma can tell everything about Norman being an insane murderer is true, just by the deranged look in his eye. "Where's Norman?" Norman starts to talk as if he were Mother, which makes Emma emotional. "Can I talk to Norman?" Norman replies, "Norman is sleeping in his room. There's an apple pie in the oven and when he wakes up he'll smell it baking and know that everything's OK." Tears begin to well in Emma's eyes. "Can you tell him something for me? Can you tell him that I miss him." Mother nods and Emma leaves. It is pretty sad when you remember that Norman and Emma were best friends and even lovers for a minute!

5. A Bitter Reunion

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Later on in the day, the station receptionist is seen unlocking her car ready to go home, but Romero appears from behind and holds his gun to her back. The two walk back into the station, and with his gun drawn, Romero forces everyone to the ground. An officer unknowingly walks into the office space, gets spooked and draws his gun. Romero doesn't hesitate in shooting him. Norman hears the gun from his cell and is startled.

Romero yells at everyone to get back up and ushers them into the back where Norman is being kept. "Hello, Norman." Romero forces all of the officers into Norman's cell and pulls Norman out. Romero pins him against the wall and puts him in a choke hold. "Let him go, Romero, you're going to kill him!" yells one of the officers. He holds a little longer then releases. Romero forces Norman and Regina the receptionist outside and into a car he stole. "What do you want with us, Alex?" asks Norman in the tone of Mother. He replies, "You're gonna take me to her body."

What an intense end! Well, this is it everyone — the final check-in is next week, but there are so many ends that need tying off! Will Romero kill Norman or will Norman escape? Does Norman get put into a mental institution? Will Dylan and Emma get their happy ending? One thing is for sure: get your tissues ready for next week's finale!

Season 5, Episode 10 of Bates Motel airs Monday, April 24th on A&E at 10pm. Check out the promo below:

What do you think will happen on the series finale of Bates Motel?