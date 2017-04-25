Everyone grab your tissues (trust me) — this episode will destroy you! This week on the highly anticipated Bates Motel Season 5 finale, the full extent of Norman's inner psycho is unleashed once more, loved ones are reunited and the doors to the Bates Motel are closed forever. Prepare your emotions for one last roller coaster ride! Here is your rundown of the last ever episode of Bates Motel.

1. The End For Romero

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

We pick up from last week's episode. Romero tells Regina to leave so he can carry on with just Norman. Romero notices Norman talking to himself, well, with Mother. "Would it shock you to know that I'm not Norman?" Romero punches Norman in the face and tells him to quit with the games. They get out of the car and walk into the woods. They make it to Norma's body, which has been heavily buried by snow.

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Norman begins to dig her out. "It will go faster if you help me." Romero pushes Norman back and does it all himself. Norman starts to give half-assed apologies, which results in Romero beating the shit out of him. Romero goes back to uncovering Norma and when he finally sees her, he breaks down — "I'll always love you." Romero is too focused on Norma to notice Norman, who sneaks up behind him and hits him repeatedly until he can't fight back. Norman then grabs Romero's gun and, without any hesitation, shoots him.

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Struggling to speak, Romero manages to get out his last words, "You killed her. You killed your own mother. You can't hide from it." Romero dies. Norman continues to uncover Norma but gets distracted when he sees Mother standing in front of him. "I think I did kill her, I didn't want to. She was everything I had." Mother tells Norman that her time is up. "I have to leave you now, Norman. You know everything now and there's nothing for me to protect you from. Goodbye, Norman." Mother fades off into the woods.

2. Mister Sandman, Bring Me A Dream

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

We enter a dream-like fantasy scene where Norman wakes up to see Mother smiling at him. "I just had the most horrible dream." She tells him not to worry, "You just had a bad dream, honey. You just need to learn how to wake up from them." We then cut back to Norman, who actually passed out in the woods after killing Romero. It is now morning and Norman makes his way back to the motel with Norma's body.

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Cue the nostalgic feels! We get a series of flashbacks to the very first episode, which is inter-cut with Norman in the present day, driving back to the motel all bloody and bruised. It is as if Norman's memory has restarted to the day where he and Norma first moved to the bay.

3. It Will All Be Over Soon

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Knowing that Romero took off with Norman, Dylan meets with an old friend to get a gun. Dylan is then seen in a bar later in the night. He receives a call from Norman. "I miss you and I know Mother misses you too." This confuses Dylan, but Norman continues, "I think this can be a new beginning, Dylan, for all of us." Norman invites Dylan over for dinner, to which he agrees. "Norman, are you with Romero?" Norman replies, "No, I don't know a Romero." Literally, Norman has tricked himself into thinking that he is back at day one with Norma — the past four seasons haven't happened in his mind!

4. A Family Reunion

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

We cut to the house, where Norman has set up a lovely dinner and has dressed Norma's body. Dylan pulls up into the parking lot but takes a moment to call Emma. He tells her what has happened. Emma starts to worry and tells Dylan to get out of there. "He's not dangerous to me." Emma replies, "You sound like Norma." Dylan continues, "I'll never love anyone else like you." He hangs up and pulls out the gun, but notices a family is staying at the motel. Dylan gets out of his car and tells them that they have to leave — "My brother has some mental issues." Dylan manages to scare the family off.

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Dylan heads up to the house and is greeted by Norman. "Mother is going to be so excited to see you." Dylan walks into the dining room to find Norma's body propped up and sitting at the table. He vomits and Norman rushes in. "Poor thing, let me help you, this has been all too much for you." Dylan is aware that Norman is having one of his episodes. "Norman, stop what you're doing. You're not living in the real world. Stop this!" Norman is so far in denial that he refuses to listen. "She's dead, Norman. You have to deal with it, we need to get you help."

5. Together Forever

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Norman, clearly upset, pauses for a moment before pulling up a knife, which results in Dylan drawing his gun. "I can't let you take me away from her." Norman edges closer to Dylan. "This is how it ends isn't it?" Norman continues, "I just want to be with her, Dylan." Dylan can see the pain and turmoil Norman is in. "Please don't make me do this." Dylan knows what Norman is asking for, and with a hint of a smile, Norman lunges at Dylan with the knife, causing Dylan to pull the trigger.

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

Norman collapses into Dylan's arms. He has a vision where Norma is waiting for him in the woods. He runs into her arms and the two embrace. Norman whispers a "thank you" before dying.

'Bates Motel' [Credit: A&E Networks / NBC Universal TV]

The police arrive and take the bodies away. Cue an emotional montage set to the song, "Dream A Little Dream Of Me." The police end up recovering Romero's body and the motel is put up for sale. We then see a time jump where Emma and Dylan get their happily ever after with their daughter. The final shot of the series is of Norman and Norma's headstone.

Now THAT is how you end a show! I couldn't help but applaud through my tears when the credits started to roll. This episode has got to be one of the saddest yet excellent endings to one of the best shows we have seen in the last 10 years. A massive round of applause to the creators and cast, but especially to #FreddieHighmore and #VeraFarmiga for bringing our favourite #horror mother and son duo to life — Hitchcock would be proud!