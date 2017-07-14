The 2017 Emmy nominations have officially been announced, and once again the Bates Motel fandom is on the warpath. With A&E's contemporary prequel re-imagining of Psycho closing its doors earlier this year, fans of Bates Motel expected to see the shows leads, Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga, among the nominees. Alas, for one last time, fans were ultimately left disappointed.

Disclaimer: I know awards aren't everything, but when one of your favorite shows or actors are continually snubbed — not receiving the recognition they so rightfully deserve — one needs to speak up. Now, I could go on explaining why Freddie Highmore was wrongfully snubbed by the Emmys, but luckily you can go read all about Highmore here. The point of this article is to praise and acknowledge one of the most underrated actresses living today — mother Norma Bates herself: Vera Farmiga.

Vera Farmiga is no stranger to the #horror genre. We have seen her scream up a storm in horror flicks such as Orphan and The Conjuring franchise, and now she has sealed her title as a scream queen by playing one of the most iconic horror mothers of all-time: Norma Louise Bates.

Although most of the spotlight in the final season of Bates Motel, was on Freddie Highmore (playing her psychotic son, Norman Bates), Vera Farmiga totally made up for her absence in every scene she was in. Bates Motel aired for five seasons, and yet Vera Farmiga only received one Emmy nomination. Come on, even Farmiga herself tweeted out during Season 5 that she was long overdue for one:

Over the course of five seasons, Vera Farmiga repeatedly proved that she is a force to be reckoned with, and a powerhouse of talent. So, without further ado, let's relive the best Mother moments from the final season of #BatesMotel, and you too will see why Vera Farmiga deserved an Emmy — or at least a f**king nomination!

1. Why Are You Being Mean To Me?

We see Norman questioning the existence of Mother, saying that his food is better than Mother's "pretend food." Mother snaps and starts to yell while smashing everything in the kitchen. Norman caves, telling Mother she is "real." Some of Vera Farmiga's best scenes in Bates Motel are the intense power struggles between Norman and Norma/Mother — truly captivating.

2. My Name Is Norma Bates And I Am Still Alive!

Norman becomes agitated with Mother, claiming that she "wants the police to catch them." Clearly fed up with his bullshit, Mother looses it and starts to scream at the top of her lungs to attract attention. Norman becomes aggressive and knocks her to the ground, placing his hands over her mouth to muffle her screaming. Suddenly, Mother appears to be dead, only to come back to life seconds later. Honestly, all the awards should be thrown at Vera Farmiga every time Norman and Mother engage in a heated argument. Also, Farmiga is amazing at playing a dead body.

3. We Are Two Parts Of The Same Person

When Sam Loomis a.k.a. shower victim pulls up to the motel, Mother says Sam reminds her of Norman's father — a self-centered asshole. Mother finally confesses that she is in Norman's mind, claiming that Norman created her when he was little to cope with his father's violence and abuse against her. Mother then convinces Norman to do what he has to do. #VeraFarmiga plays dark, angry and manipulative so incredibly well.

4. What Is Wrong With Us, Mother?!

Mother decides it's time for Norman to know the truth about a blackout he recently experienced. She marches him straight down into the basement. We then see a succession of flashbacks in which a hit man is about to shoot Norman. Of course, Mother appears and fatally stabs the would-be killer. What follows is Norman questioning Mother — How did she get to the room so quickly? This causes Mother to have a weeping breakdown. Farmiga's range of raw emotion in this scene was very memorable — and Vera Farmiga going into Psycho mode? *Applause*

5. A Mentally Ill Boy And A Dead Woman

I think what we have gathered from this list is that any time Vera Farmiga goes off at someone, or loses her sh*t, she is absolutely mesmerizing. So, without a doubt, the scene where Mother snaps at a seemingly ungrateful Norman during dinner really showcases Vera Farmiga's powerhouse acting. For real, anytime she raises her voice I get goosebumps. Just me?

What do you think about Vera Farmiga's snub? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!