Batman has had a huge number of successful adaptations in television, video games and movies, but fans are still more enthusiastic than ever when it comes to seeing Bruce Wayne on the big screen. No matter how many times it happens, there's something that's very special about getting to see the Caped Crusader in theaters - especially when he's accompanied by other DC fan favorites.

Aside from this year's Justice League, fans have had a hard time figuring out when we'd get to see #BruceWayne pop up next on the big screen. Fortunately, some good news is finally available for Batfans, as the brooding DC hero is getting another adventure in theaters this year!

Batman Is Returning To The Big Screen With 'Batman & Harley Quinn'!

Warner Bros. and #BruceTimm (the man behind the DC Animated Universe) have been hard at work on, Batman & Harley Quinn, and have now proudly announced that the original DC animation will be shown in theaters for one night only.

The adventure centers around Batman and #Nightwing as they reluctantly team up with Harley. The group join forces as they attempt to stop Poison Ivy and her radical plans to save the environment by ending humanity.

With the home video release less than two months away, the studio has now announced that it is once again teaming up with Fathom Events for a one-night theatrical release of the film. The event will take place on August 14, 2017, and fans across the United States will be able to enjoy the movie on the big screen.

The companies previously joined forces for theatrical releases for The Killing Joke and Return of the Caped Crusaders, both of which became unexpected hits. The former, for example, earned $3.1 million on its first day in theaters.

However, people attending the screening won't only get the movie. According to the official press release, an exclusive #HarleyQuinn featurette will also be shown for fans' enjoyment. This may sound like a mere side note to the main event, but the featurettes accompanying animated DC titles are often just as enjoyable as the feature itself.

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Tom Lucas, Fathom Events' Vice President of Studio Relations expressed his excitement to have the chance to experience the film alongside eager fans:

“Seeing 'Batman and Harley Quinn' on the big screen and among fellow fans is truly the best way to experience it. There’s only one opportunity to do this and it’s on August 14. On that night, we’re expecting audiences to pack theater auditoriums just like they did for ‘Batman: The Killing Joke.’”

Despite their potential, animated movies are often not taken as seriously as live-action projects, so it's great to see #DC shining a spotlight on these productions and the hard work that goes into bringing them to life.

If you want to see the movie on the big screen, tickets will be available for purchase from June 30. For those of you who prefer a home-viewing experience, #BatmanAndHarleyQuinn will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD on August 15, 2017.

Which other future DC animated movies would you like to see get this treatment? Let me know in the comments!