Season 2 of Legends Of Tomorrow has officially finished its run, and now the wait for Season 3 begins. But at least we have time to get excited about what the future holds for Legends, and ponder over the countless awesome scenarios our favorite time-traveling superheroes could face next.

With a show like Legends Of Tomorrow, anything is possible, which is one of the reasons it was so exciting to hear that the series will be adding new characters during its third season.

When speaking with Rotten Tomatoes about Season 3 of Legends, executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that the show would introduce an established DC character who didn't originate in the comics or the Arrowverse. He stated:

"We’re drawing on an established character who is not from the comics...Let me be very clear: not original to the show but not from the comics and not from any of the other DC Arrowverse shows!"

The idea of a new character is exciting enough, but the fact that they didn't debut in either the comics or the Arrow-verse is definitely intriguing. While there are a lot of possibilities for who the new character could be, the most interesting option is one that some fans have wanted to see for quite some time. And that is the Batman of the Future — Terry McGinnis.

Could Batman Beyond Join The Legends?

Terry McGinnis made his debut in the 1999 animated series Batman Beyond, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series. Due to the show's success, he is now a well-established DC character and has his very own comic series. Thus, as he didn't originate in the comics or the Arrow-verse, this makes McGinnis an eligible character for a Season 3 introduction. But the question is now, is it even possible?

Could Terry show up on 'Legends Of Tomorrow'. [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Guggenheim has previously discussed the idea and admitted that while it was unlikely due to DC's plans for Batman, if fans keep voicing their hopes for the character's arrival then anything is possible.

We all know that the Arrow-verse shows are prohibited from using most mainstream Batman characters — especially the Dark Knight himself. But it's worth remembering that there was a time when we also never thought we'd see Superman on TV either, and look how Supergirl changed that. Furthermore, if they truly can't use Batman due to his prominence in the DCEU, that doesn't mean that they can't use Batman Beyond, as he should be considered a completely different character.

How Would Terry McGinnis Show Up?

Undoubtedly, one of the main reasons why fans even considered the possibility of the Batman of the Future showing up on Legends is down to the fact that its a time-traveling show. Throughout the series' two seasons, the Legends have traveled to the past, the present and even the future, the home of Terry McGinnis.

But when one of your shows is part of an entire universe, it's hard to make lasting decisions about one without directly influencing the other shows. Introduce a character, and once they appear in one show, fans will immediately wonder about their backstory or history in the others.

Thanks to the Season 2 finale of Legends Of Tomorrow, however, which saw the crew accidentally break time, the rule book has been thrown out the window of the Waverider. This gives the show's creators a golden opportunity to play around with characters and storylines that the Arrow-verse would usually prevent them from using... like McGinnis's Batman.

The new future: Los Angeles 2017 looked very different when we last saw it. [Credit: The CW]

Theoretically, if Terry McGinnis randomly turned up in Legends Of Tomorrow, it would confirm the original Batman's existence in the Arrow-verse and fans would question why we haven't seen or heard about the Dark Knight in any of the other shows. However, now that the Legends have somehow created an alternate timeline — in which dinosaurs roam the streets of a futuristic looking Los Angeles in broad daylight in 2017 — they have an opportunity to introduce McGinnis with no strings to the previous timeline.

Much like they did in the "Star City 2046" episode back in Season 1, an alternate future with an alternate hero would make for some incredible storylines. After all, their new Los Angeles is full of shiny, futuristic buildings, exactly like Gotham from Batman Beyond. Could that Batman turn up to help the Legends undo their grave timeline error?

An alternate future with no strings could bring Terry into the fold. [Credit: Warner Bros.]

With the confirmation that Legends Of Tomorrow will feature an established DC character who didn't originate in the comics or the Arrow-verse, there's a strong possibility that we might see Terry McGinnis debut in the series. And the key to this actually happening took place in the crazy Season 2 finale of the show.

Now that the Legends have significantly altered the timeline, they will be faced with new threats, new possibilities and new allies — could one of those allies be Terry McGinnis?



Now that the Legends have significantly altered the timeline, they will be faced with new threats, new possibilities and new allies. Why shouldn't one of those allies be Terry McGinnis? While it may have been unlikely in the past, the Season 2 finale of Legends Of Tomorrow has significantly increased the chances of Batman Beyond's arrival in the Arrow-verse.

