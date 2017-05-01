This article contains spoilers for Gotham Season 3.

When Fox's #Gotham began back in 2014, Bruce Wayne was nothing more than a terrified orphan living in a city full of madness. However, over the course of the past three seasons, the character has seen undergone a serious transformation, evolving from boy into man and, ultimately, hero.

#GothamSeason3 has been pivotal for Bruce's development as he learned to fight and, most importantly, how to control his rage. Gotham returned from its winter break last week and we saw the young billionaire take on a group of villainous thugs before being kidnapped by his creepy clone and taken to a remote island.

Tonight's episode was extremely significant in the timeline of the show — Batman's origin story was revealed and we couldn't be more excited to see Bruce begin his journey to becoming the Dark Knight.

Batman's Origin Revealed

With the third season of Gotham being subtitled 'Heroes Rise', we expected there to be some huge steps taken in foreshadowing the character's future. Having said that, Bruce has really stepped up his game this season and, as viewers, we now find it believable that this young boy will become a hero. With Bruce going out on secret missions with Selina, taking control of Wayne enterprises and single handedly defeating Jerome Valeska — the future Joker — the transformation is well under way.

Everything is in place for the young billionaire to become Gotham's savior — he even developed his own Batman code of conduct, a.k.a the 'no kill' rule. The latest episode saw Bruce put all of his knowledge to the test as he trained beside a mystery teacher. While we've all contemplated many times that Bruce was ready to begin his heroic transformation, it was tonight's episode that allowed viewers to experience this iconic transformation first hand.

Much like everything else on the hit Fox series, Gotham has added its own unique twist to the #Batman origin story. In this universe, Bruce is given a little helping hand — the Court of Owls may have orchestrated his kidnapping but it turns out that they believe Gotham needs a hero and this mysterious teacher has been given the task of training Bruce and making him a watchful protector.

Bruce disagreed with the plans, arguing that he's no hero but the old man respectfully disagreed, saying that the Court had been watching him. They plan for him to become a symbol of fear and the protector of the city. We got goosebumps as Bruce came to the realization — he is the hero that Gotham needs.

Who Is The Mystery Teacher?

Bruce's mysterious teacher is an extremely difficult character to read. The old man appears to possess much knowledge on what Bruce needs to accomplish before he can become a hero. His motives seem true but at the same time, he's acting on the Court's behalf so there's also selfishness in his actions. Remember, Bruce didn't come to him willingly — he was taken by the Court of Owls.

Bruce and his teacher share a bizarre relationship and the older man seems to determined to push Bruce to be the best hero he can be, but who exactly is he? There are definitely elements of the man that resemble Ra's Al Ghul but, as far as we know, he's not Ra's. Having said that, the #comicbook character will be coming to Gotham later this season so perhaps this old man is a friend of the Ra's.

Either way, the mystery trainer possesses some other worldly abilities, being able to jump into the mind of #BruceWayne. The show has only scraped the surface of the character and there is, no doubt, going to be a few shocks when his identity is finally revealed.

