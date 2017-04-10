The question of whether or not Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was a good, or indeed even a watchable movie has caused more arguments than playing a game of Monopoly while discussing the Trump administration and Brexit at the same time.

But for better or for worse, it was responsible for introducing several key characters to the mythology of the #DC Extended Universe. Alongside Ben Affleck's #Batman/Bruce Wayne, Batman v Superman also gave us the great gift of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman/Diana Prince.

You can already hear the music playing in your head [Credit: Warner Bros.]

And thus the Justice League Trinity is complete, or will be once Superman/Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) gets off his ass and stops being dead for #JusticeLeague.

Batman v Superman also introduced one of Superman's most formidable foes: the Kryptonian genetic mistake Doomsday, one of the few of the Justice League's Rogues Gallery who managed to actually kill the Man of Steel himself.

Doomsday as he appears in BvS [Credit: Warner Bros.]

But the Doomsday we saw in Batman v Superman looked a little bit odd, more like the offspring of a cave troll and Marvel's Abomination than his spiky comic book counterpart. It is often difficult to make a CGI monster look good alongside live action actors, but Batman v Superman's attempt with Doomsday seemed flawed from the very concept design itself.

Doomsday as he appears in the comics [Credit: DC Comics]

But it was almost not so. 3D designer Jerad S. Marantz, who worked on Batman v Superman, shared some concept models of Doomsday on his Instagram account, revealing that his early designs for the character looked a lot more like the comic book version of the character.

While the above renderings both look much more faithful to Doomsday's design in the comics, which was created by DC Comics' artist Dan Jurgens, the final product was not so lucky.

Marantz also shared another design that appears to be closer to the flat headed, thick bodied beast we saw in the final cut. Here Doomsday is missing his trademark spikes, but he's got the mean look down.

Unfortunately there's been no clarification on why the early, more faithful designs were shelved in favor of what we ended up with. Perhaps it was a move by DC and Warner Bros. to further distinguish the Doomsday of the #DCEU from the Doomsday of the comics, or maybe Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) is just really bad at genetically manipulating Kryptonian monsters (we're willing to bet on the latter).

(Source: Jerad S. Marantz via Instagram)