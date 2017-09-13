When J.J. Abrams revived the Star Wars franchise with The Force Awakens, fans were optimistic about witnessing a saga that'd be as iconic as the original trilogy. However, we were never warned that the journey to Episode IX would be like traveling through an asteroid belt. Although J.J. Abrams has returned for Episode IX to calm fans down and bring balance to the Force, the movie is also getting a rewrite from Chris Terrio.

During 2015's D23 Expo, #Lucasfilm had announced that writer-director Colin Trevorrow would be helming Episode IX and working with the likes of Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy and Lawrence Kasdan. After the announcement, Trevorrow went on to write an initial draft, with long-time writing partner Derek Connolly – producing a script that initially satisfied the studio executives at Disney. However, Carrie Fisher's untimely death called for a complete script overhaul.

The studios faced yet another challenge when Trevorrow's latest film, Book of Henry bombed at the box-office and caused fans to question his involvement in their beloved franchise. Although Trevorrow managed to provide some reconciliation, Lucasfilm ultimately brought in Harry Potter And The Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne, to help the director out. As that seemingly didn't work out as planned, Lucasfilm and Trevorrow parted ways and now, Episode IX will start afresh with Abrams on the director's chair and Terrio co-writing the script with him.

"J.J. Abrams, who launched a new era of Star Wars with 'The Force Awakens' in 2015, is returning to complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of 'Star Wars: Episode IX'. Abrams will co-write the film with Chris Terrio. 'Star Wars: Episode IX' will be produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot, and Lucasfilm."

Although these Death Star-sized problems surrounding #EpisodeIX seem daunting at the moment, the new release date for the movie might be the silver lining that the creative duo needs.

Chris Terrio's Road To Lucasfilm And How He Can Effect 'Episode IX'

Chris Terrio had begun his journey by directing the critically praised Heights, where he showcased his capability to handle seasoned stars like Glenn Close, Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden and Jesse Bradford. Terrio, who had co-written the screenplay for the film, was lauded for constructing emotional narratives and providing subtle observations of the characters' psyche. As Episode IX will be looking to conclude complex story arcs that were initiated by the events of The Force Awakens, Abrams can tap into Terrio's writing, as well as his directorial prowess, to handle the psychological battle taking place between the Sith and the Jedi.

Although Terrio made a brief directorial appearance in the TV series Damages, it was his solo scriptwriting venture for Ben Affleck's Argo that elevated him to Oscar fame. Terrio went on to receive the Academy Award and Writer's Guild Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and was nominated for the same honor at the BAFTA Awards and Golden Globes. Seeing how Terrio had maintained the tension of Tony Mendez's heroic rescue, while handling the international repercussions of those actions, fans can expect Episode IX to be an unique edge-of-the-seat thriller, instead of the grand space opera that #StarWars has been known for.

Terrio's screenwriting expertise is certainly a worthy addition to the Star Wars universe, but his association with the critically panned Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice will inevitably cause some fans of the Galactic Federation to panic. However, we shouldn't expect Kylo Ren and Rey to bond over their mothers' names anytime soon.

Lucasfilm has always used its inherent deflector shield generator to prevent their tentpole films from harm, and the swift addition of Abrams and Terrio is proof that it's still a fully armed and operational battle station. Although we have to wait until 2019 to see the much anticipated Episode IX, fans of the franchise can certainly trust Abrams and Terrio to provide the fandom with an unforgettable finale.

